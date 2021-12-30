ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

DMX Recorded a Double Disc Gospel Album

By Zuliesuivie
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S4IgK_0dYzJsmq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Er8VM_0dYzJsmq00

Source: Gregory Bojorquez / Getty

A new Rolling Stone article reveals DMX was working on a gospel-influenced double album.

The titles of the albums are Walk With Me Now (hip hop) and You’ll Fly With Me (profanity-free spiritual offerings).

The album was recorded in the late 2000’s when DMX went to Arizona.

According to The Source, DMX, ambitious to perform the gospel album on tour at Southern megachurches and wanted to open his own church, House of the Afflicted, where he would minister to the homeless and those who struggle with addiction.

While some of the songs leaked, a majority are stored away on hard drives.

RELATED: Prayer Vigil Planned For DMX Outside Hospital Where Rapper Remains On Life Support

RELATED: DMX Hosts Virtual Bible Study On Instagram [VIDEO]

Comments / 2

Related
Complex

New Details Emerge on DMX’s Unreleased Gospel Album

The turmoil that often surrounded the sessions for DMX’s still-not-officially-released gospel album is the subject of an insightful new report detailing the late icon’s dedication to his artistry, even during times when the outside world threatened his process. The Rolling Stone report, published Tuesday, focuses on a late...
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Deadly Vipers Sign to Fuzzorama Records; New Album in 2022

Last week, which seems like a lifetime ago because holidays, news went up that Montana rockers Wizzerd had signed to Fuzzorama Records, and hey, that’s great. What I didn’t know until about five minutes after that post went live, however, is that Fuzzorama had two signings they were announcing on the same day. Sometimes people tell me things, other times not so much.
ROCK MUSIC
thisis50.com

Eminem Still Breaking Records With The Most Albums With 1 Billion Streams on Spotify

Eminem will forever be 50 Cent’s favorite white boy and the world can’t get enough of him either. According to Chart Data, his The Slim Shady LP (1999) has officially made him the first artist with 11 of his albums to achieve over 1 billion streams on Spotify. The other albums to join the ranks are The Marshall Mathers LP, The Eminem Show, Encore, Relapse, Recovery, The Marshall Mathers LP 2, Revival, Kamikaze, Music To Be Murdered By and Curtain Call.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
metalinjection

BELL WITCH Is Recording A New Album

2022 is about to get a whole lot slower thanks to a new Bell Witch record. The band has revealed they're in the studio right now working on the record, which will be their first outing since 2017's Mirror Reaper. Well, that or their first since their 2020 collaboration with Aerial Ruin titled Stygian Bough: Volume I.
ROCK MUSIC
djmag.com

Andrew Weatherall’s remixes for Heavenly Recordings compiled on new album

Andrew Weatherall's remixes for Heavenly Recordings have been compiled on a new album, which will land on Friday 28th January. Comprising two parts — 'Heavenly Remixes 3 — Andrew Weatherall Volume 1' and 'Heavenly Remixes 4 — Andrew Weatherall Volume 2' — the track list includes a host of household names from the electronic, indie, and alternative rock worlds. Original songs by Sly & Lovechild, Mark Lanegan Band, Saint Etienne, Gwenno, The Orielles, Doves, TOY, and Espiritu all feature, as re-thought by the late UK DJ, producer, artist, and musician.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Deville Post New Single “Speaking in Tongues”; New Album to Be Recorded

Sweden’s Deville will enter the studio to record their sixth album in January. Their fifth LP, Pigs With Gods (review here), was released through Fuzzorama in 2018, and going by the new single it would seem that the band’s course toward more aggressive fare is proceeding apace, driven by chunkier riffing and harder-edged rhythms. It’s a departure from where they started out, certainly, but you if you were to listen to their records in order, you can make sense from where they were to where they are, and a consistency of songwriting is at their core, now as ever.
ROCK MUSIC
magbloom.com

B-Town’s Carrie Newcomer Records Her 19th Album

We’re all a work in progress—as we evolve, staying connected to our surroundings and the people we reach for in the toughest moments can help us weather one transition after another. These are the ideas that local singer-songwriter Carrie Newcomer says she sought to capture on her new album, Until Now.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmx#The Gospel#The Albums#Double Album#Rolling Stone#The Source#Southern#House Of The Afflicted#Prayer Vigil Planned
Guitar World Magazine

Guitarist records entire album using only broken guitars

Current popular thinking among guitar circles would have you believe that, in order to record a half-decent album that sounds relatively professional, we need to be using fully functioning gear. Now, this doesn’t mean we have to use the most expensive electric guitars to get a good sound – there...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Was "Hurt" After Not Being Able to Purchase Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg revealed in an extensive new interview that “the man in me was hurt” when he was not given the chance to purchase Death Row Records. Speaking to TIDAL‘s Elliot Wilson via GQ, the hip-hop veteran explained that he was led to his current executive position at Def Jam Recordings after failing to acquire Suge Knight’s Death Row. “I went looking for this job because I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story,” Snoop shared. “But then eOne Music [which owned Death Row Music until April 2021] didn’t want to give me action at it. So then I asked could I buy it? And they acted like they didn’t want to sell it. Then they sold it [to the Blackstone Group], and the man in me was hurt, but the businessman in me said, Okay, I got to find something else to do to take this energy of mine that I’m holding on to.”
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Exposes How Much Money 50 Cent Allegedly Made From "BMF"

We all know about 50 Cent and Rick Ross' long-storied feud and just how messy it's gotten over the years. Both rappers are comfortably running their own empires but they've still got a lot of animosity for one another. Following the release of Rozay's new studio album Richer Than I Ever Been, the rapper spoke with GQ's Frazier Tharpe about all of the hot topics surrounding him, including his feud with 50 Cent.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
Vibe

Alicia Keys Shocks Fans As She Smokes A Blunt On ‘Drink Champs’

Alicia Keys is the latest guest to make an appearance on the hit REVOLT series, Drink Champs, hosted by rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In an effort to loosen guests up and get them to spill the tea on a slew of burning questions, the hosts offer a buffet of liquor and marijuana. Much to the surprise of many, Keys actually indulged in the delectables. When the full video was released on Saturday (Dec. 11), fans were stunned to see the songbird—known for her holistic beauty rituals and zen lifestyle—partake in smoking a blunt that had never before been smoked on...
CELEBRITIES
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

486
Followers
660
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell weekdays from 6-10AM EST!

 https://getuperica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy