Snowdrop to Continue Airing Episodes After Court Dismissed Injunction Following Historical Distortion Issue

So this weekend there are new topics to discuss about jTBC weekend drama Snowdrop outside of K-netizens wanting to yeet it out of existence for distorting sensitive aspects of modern South Korean history on the student democracy movement of the 1980s. The first is the ratings, which appear to be in a freefall, or as the very glib K-netz say “it’s ratings are dropping like snow fall” lol. Episode 3 got 1.853% and episode 4 even lower to 1.689%. Bear in mind this drama is from the production team of the highest rated cable drama of ALL TIME Sky Castle which broke 20%. The falling ratings may allay netizens call to cancel this drama since if barely anyone is watching it then it’s not really making any impact on social psyche. jTBC is airing three episodes this weekend to push the plot forward to stem the controversy so episode 5 ratings should shed more light on whether this pivotal episode 5 that jTBC is airing one week earlier can save the drama. Another issue that was bubbling since the premiere last week is broad criticism of female lead Jisoo‘s acting, she’s a true rookie as this is her first full acting role and the feedback after watching her aligns with pre-airing concerns: her enunciation, her tendency to wide-eyed act, and the general greenness of her range and nuance especially compared to seasoned child-actress grown up Kim Hye Yoon beside her in scenes. The first weekend didn’t really require too much from her yet but this weekend the criticism has ramped up because she’s in more emotional scenes and the screencaps from news articles kill me lol. Check it out for yourself.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO