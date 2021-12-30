ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snowdrop to Continue Airing Episodes After Court Dismissed Injunction Following Historical Distortion Issue

By Alexandria Kim
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnowdrop reportedly showed several scenes that distorted South Korea's history, leading to viewers f. Snowdrop serves as the first project between Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK Jisoo, but it immediately suffered from criticisms after airing its first two episodes. This month, JTBC officially unveiled the first episodes of the...

Snowdrop Criticized: Korean Citizens Launch Petition Against Series Over Alleged Historical Distortion

Snowdrop stars Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK's Jisoo. Snowdrop saw high ratings despite the ongoing backlash it faces. On December 18, JTBC officially aired the highly-anticipated drama featuring Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK Jisoo. It immediately ranked 11th on the Top 20 ratings for full-length programs with a 2.344 percent rating. Its episode 2 did not disappoint as it beat episode 1's record by garnering 3.195 percent.
JTBC releases official statement announcing that episodes 3-5 of 'Snowdrop' will all be aired this week to 'clarify misunderstandings'

In response to escalating voices of criticism and protest against the new Sat-Sun drama series 'Snowdrop' starring Jung Hae In, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jang Seung Jo, Kim Hye Yoon, Yoo In Na, and more, JTBC has released an official statement on December 23 to announce changes to the drama's airing schedule for this week.
“Snowdrop” To Air The Next 3 Episodes For 3 Consecutive Days

Following the controversy over alleged historical distortion, JTBC’s “Snowdrop” decided to create a special broadcast schedule to ease viewers’ concerns. In hopes of resolving misunderstandings originating from the beginning of the drama, JTBC will air episodes 3, 4, and 5 on December 24, 25, and 26, respectively, at 10:30 p.m. KST.
K-netizen Groups Send Protest Trucks Around Seoul Demanding the Cancellation of Snowdrop for Distorting Important Modern History and jTBC Responds By Airing 3 Episodes This Weekend Vowing it Will Clear Up Controversy

Okay, network jTBC has decided that it’s just premiered Sat-Sun period romance drama Snowdrop is the hill to die on, likely because it has powerful backing and there is lots of money already pumped into the drama to just pull the plug. So it’s not going to voluntarily agree to cancel the drama but now the K-netizens are also not backing down. The Blue House petition to cancel the drama is over 350,000 signatories less than a week in and now the netizens are spending money to send protest trucks around Seoul blaring the message of cancellation. The various trucks were spotted on Thursday in the city at the areas around YTN news station, jTBC building, City Hall plaza, Dongha news, and in front of JC E&M. The electronic signage reads: “There are still many victims of the national security bureau torture who are still alive, and others who were impacted by their harm, the battles fought in 1987 are not over and not merely history in the past.” and “Snowdrop is not merely a fictional story drama, it’s an insult to the democracy movement of South Korea and a smoke bomb purposely trying to distort history.” Dang, them cutting and raw sentiments and it’s going to come down to which side keeps up the pressure and which side folds first. So far jTBC remains first as it’s just announced that this weekend it will air three episodes, one on Friday then the usual two episodes on Sat-Sun, claiming that the unfolding plot will resolve the controversy.
jTBC Issues Statement Saying Allegations of Distortion of History are Not True in the Plot and Further Episodes Will Clarify It and Vows Not to Cancel the Drama

Hahaha, talk about doubling down HARD! After four days of media and netizen bashing on the first two episode plot and set up of 1980’s romance drama Snowdrop being exactly what it was feared to be, a distortion of the events of the 1980’s democracy movement where the male lead is actually a North Korean spy and the second male lead a righteous government agent in the national security bureau, production company and broadcast channel jTBC issued a statement once again saying the plot does not distort history and asking viewers to watch further as the unfolding plot will clarify it, and stated emphatically that it will not be cancelling the drama early. M’kay, this would be more believable had the drama set up not dovetail exactly with the early concerns about it, and the only thing jTBC changed after the March controversy was the female lead’s name from Young Cho (the uncommon same name of a real female democracy activist who was herself arrested and tortured and her activist husband died in prison) to Young Ro. I don’t know if jTBC’s statement is enough to quell the controversy as it continues to brew – a netizen reported the PD and screenwriter to the government for breaking National Security Laws for making this drama and the family of famed dead democracy activist Park Jong Chul, who run his memorial museum, issued a hard statement that the plot of this drama absolutely distorts history by validating the false narrative used by the government at that time to falsely arrest, torture, and imprison students fighting for democracy.
Beleaguered jTBC Drama Snowdrop Ratings Fall to 1% Range in Episodes 3-4 as Acting Criticism of Female Lead Jisoo Rises

So this weekend there are new topics to discuss about jTBC weekend drama Snowdrop outside of K-netizens wanting to yeet it out of existence for distorting sensitive aspects of modern South Korean history on the student democracy movement of the 1980s. The first is the ratings, which appear to be in a freefall, or as the very glib K-netz say “it’s ratings are dropping like snow fall” lol. Episode 3 got 1.853% and episode 4 even lower to 1.689%. Bear in mind this drama is from the production team of the highest rated cable drama of ALL TIME Sky Castle which broke 20%. The falling ratings may allay netizens call to cancel this drama since if barely anyone is watching it then it’s not really making any impact on social psyche. jTBC is airing three episodes this weekend to push the plot forward to stem the controversy so episode 5 ratings should shed more light on whether this pivotal episode 5 that jTBC is airing one week earlier can save the drama. Another issue that was bubbling since the premiere last week is broad criticism of female lead Jisoo‘s acting, she’s a true rookie as this is her first full acting role and the feedback after watching her aligns with pre-airing concerns: her enunciation, her tendency to wide-eyed act, and the general greenness of her range and nuance especially compared to seasoned child-actress grown up Kim Hye Yoon beside her in scenes. The first weekend didn’t really require too much from her yet but this weekend the criticism has ramped up because she’s in more emotional scenes and the screencaps from news articles kill me lol. Check it out for yourself.
JTBC issues a warning against netizens spreading malicious comments about drama 'Snowdrop'

On December 30, JTBC released an official warning statement in response to the ongoing criticism surrounding the drama 'Snowdrop'. The broadcasting station relayed, "JTBC is currently experiencing severe damages due to the spread of false and malicious comments regarding the drama 'Snowdrop'. In order to protect the broadcasting station's image as well as the image of the drama's creators and the rights of creative content, we plan to proceed with strict legal action from now on."
'Snowdrop' production staff member steps up to defend the drama against the history distortion controversy

A staff member of 'Snowdrop' recently raised his voice in defense of the drama. On December 24, a netizen created a post on the popular online community Nate Pann. The netizen posted photos proving that they were a staff member working in the production of the controversial drama and introduced himself as Jo Bae Gun, who was in charge of photography for the drama.
