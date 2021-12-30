ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B launches second Reebok collection

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardi B has dropped her second collection with Reebok. Following the 90s-inspired drop named Summertime Fine - which...

PopSugar

Cardi B Gives Us Metallic Reeboks in 5 Different Colorways

Cardi B has seen great success paying homage to her hometown of New York through her Reebok collections. The latest, Let Me Be...In My World Nighttime, is inspired by the city's vibrant lights and skyline, hence the metallic flash of her classic leather shoes that are available in women's, grade-school, preschool, and toddler sizes. With the flashy kicks comes some new apparel (in sizes 2XS to 4X), including a gray co-ord legging set, colorblock cargos, and a plush robe. While we've seen plenty of bold palettes from Cardi before, this drop introduces five signature shades: core black/vector, red/Champagne, Champagne/gold, pewter/black, black/silver, and fluid blue.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Cardi B Officially Launches New Platform Centerfold with Playboy as Creative Director

Cardi B has unveiled her first project as Playboy’s new Creative Director in Residence. The Bronx native took to Instagram on Friday to announce the new platform, Centerfold. “My first project with @playboy !!! introducing CENTERFOLD, so excited to share this platform with so many amazing creators @playboycenterfold,” she wrote, alongside an image of her, which says her role is a Founding Member, as well as Creative Director.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Cardi B’s New High-Shine Metallic Sneakers for Reebok Are Inspired by NYC Nightlife

Cardi B is ready to release another collection inspired by her home in the Bronx, NY. Introducing: Let Me Be… In My World Nighttime, which releases Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET on Reebok.com. Reebok is teaming up with rapper Cardi B once again to give us part two of her Let Me Be… In My World collection inspired by New York City’s nightlife.  The lineup features a myriad of reflective apparel, including new leather sneakers inspired by the New York skyline as it shines at night. Women’s sneakers are $110. “The collection continues Cardi’s legacy while paying homage to the city that...
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B's New Reebok Sneaker Collab Sells Out In Minutes

Cardi B just keeps on winning. Her latest sneaker collab with Reebok has sold out. The capsule, titled “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime,” was inspired by her hometown, New York, and featured a line of metallic sneakers and apparel. Reebok released two colorways of her sneakers this morning, featuring two monochromatic colors in rose gold and black, which both sold out rapidly.
thezoereport.com

These Reebok x Cardi B Sneakers Are Perfect For The Gym — Or The Club

In Cardi B’s shoe closet, there’s room for both dangerously tall Christian Louboutin heels and cushioned, comfy sneakers. (In fact, she loves “those Balenciagas” so much that she even wore a corset made entirely of deconstructed Triple S sneakers a few days ago.) Recently, the rapper directed her penchant for rocking sporty gear into her latest installment for the Reebok x Cardi B athleisure collaboration. The limited-edition range, dubbed “Let Me Be...In My World Nighttime,” is a cohesive follow up to her previous Reebok x Cardi B drops and is inspired by the rapper’s hometown: New York City.
thesource.com

Reebok x Cardi B Drop New Collection Feat. Apparel And Footwear Inspired By NYC Skyline

Coming off the heels of the massively successful launch of Reebok x Cardi B’s capsule collection ‘Let Me Be… In My World’ this summer, the iconic brand, and legendary artist are teaming up again for the second drop, ‘Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime’. The collection, inspired by Cardi’s Home of NYC at night, comes with a new metallic Cardi B Classic Leather sneaker, as well as an entirely new apparel line-up that nods to the bright lights and vibrant city skyline. The collection continues Cardi’s legacy while paying homage to the city that made her who she is today.
BET

Cardi B Defends Lil' Kim Against Bullying And Disrespect

Cardi B isn’t here for the online bullying of the “real f***ing legend” Kimberly Denise Jones, better known by her stage name, Lil’ Kim. It appears that many critics on social media aren’t taken by the Brooklyn native’s latest musical efforts, including a record she released earlier this month called “Big Santa Papi,” as part of Nick Cannon’s holiday film Miracles Across 125th Street. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Cannon would be assisting the veteran rapper in a more managerial sense for the next chapter of her career.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyonce Rocks $13K Gucci X Balenciaga Jacket, Gets Kissy With Jay-Z

There was a time during those Lemonade days when Beyoncé fans stormed the internet with Jay-Z shade as rumors of infidelity circulated, but the singer and her longtime rapper beau are more than happily in love. The billionaire couple has somehow managed to maintain a level of privacy and exclusivity regarding what's shared about their personal lives—and while this is something that sounds normal, many artists today pour their enter lives out on social media.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Goes Wild in Leopard Jumpsuit & Knee-High Saint Laurent Boots at Sexy Fish Miami Launch Party

Mary J. Blige showed off her standout style over the weekend on Dec. 11 in while helping to launch Sexy Fish Miami, a high-end Asian-fusion seafood restaurant that originated in London. As the star of the evening, the renowned singer performed some of her chart-topping hits, including “Just Fine,” “Family Affair” and her new single, “Amazing.” Blige arrived wearing a one-shoulder leopard print Halpern jumpsuit. She pulled her lustrous locs up into a high loose bun and accessorized with large hoop earrings, three diamond necklaces, bracelets and several silver diamond rings. The “Power Book II: Ghost” star finished off her look with...
E! News

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Prove They're Still Crazy in Love in These Swoon-Worthy PDA Photos

Watch: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Carter's Sweet Tribute to Jay-Z All together now: They're still looking, still looking so crazy in love. We're talking about music's biggest power couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, of course. The pair pulled back the curtain on their recent celebrations for the rapper's 52nd birthday—and judging by the new photos the "Formation" singer shared in a Dec. 7 Instagram post—the pair are as close as ever.
MUSIC
PopSugar

Lori Harvey Was Serving Up the Main Course at Dinner in This Mugler Dress

All due respect to the chef at Carbone in Miami, but Lori Harvey was serving up the main course on Tuesday night when she showed up for dinner in a sheer Mugler dress covered in perfectly-placed cut-outs. As the chilled oysters and creamy pasta graced the center of the table, Lori sat looking like $1,000 bucks ($1,131, to be precise) in the scoop-neck ensemble, covered in a wave-like star print that accentuated her curves and led our eyes straight to the massive cut-out on her back.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Offset Isn’t A Fan Of The Way Cardi B Dresses Their 3-Month-Old Son — Watch

Cardi B and Offset disagree about how to dress their three-month-old son in a hilarious new video. Cardi B, 29, and Offset, 30, were shopping for clothes for their baby boy earlier this week at Target and had some hilarious disagreements about what to buy for the three-month-old! In an Instagram story taken by Cardi, the “WAP” rapper’s first proposition was a small grey tweed fedora hat. Offset unfortunately didn’t agree with the sartorial choice, joking, “Oh hell nah! I’m not putting that s—t on my son, man … Got my boy looking like Ne-Yo!” The Migos rapper was referring to the R&B star who famously sported many hats when his career first popped off in the late 2000s.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES

