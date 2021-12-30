ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign carmakers interested in Ford plant in India – state minister

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHENNAI (Reuters) – Foreign automakers have indicated an interest to the government of India’s Tamil Nadu state in acquiring Ford Motor Co’s plant there, the state industries minister said on Thursday, after inconclusive talks with the Tata Group. Ford announced plans to stop production in India...

wkzo.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
