Two armed drones were shot down at the Baghdad airport on Monday, a U.S.-led coalition official said, an attack that coincides with the anniversary of the 2020 U.S. killing of a top Iranian general.There were no reports of damage or injuries from the incident, which was also confirmed by an Iraqi security official. The official with the U.S.-led international coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq told The Associated Press that the C-RAM defense system at the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center engaged two fixed wing so-called “suicide drones." The C-RAM system protects American installations in Iraq.“This was a...

