ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Evergrande NEV starts first mass production -sources

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group started its first mass production on Thursday, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. Mass production for its...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

‘Evergrande return our money!’ Investors protest at office of Chinese developer

GUANGZHOU, China (Reuters) – Investors in financial products issued by China Evergrande Group protested outside the cash-strapped company’s offices in Guangzhou on Tuesday, with many worried that their returns would be sacrificed to keep real estate projects afloat. Members of the crowd of roughly 100 people shouted “Evergrande,...
ECONOMY
AFP

Troubled Evergrande suspends share trading again

Embattled Chinese developer giant Evergrande announced Monday it was once again suspending trading of its shares in Hong Kong ahead of an announcement.  "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00am on 3 January 2022 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information," the group said in a short statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Production#Nev#Hong Kong#Vehicles#Evergrande Nev#Reuters#China Evergrande Group
wkzo.com

China Evergrande shares to halt trading

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group said its shares will be suspended from trading on Monday, without giving any reason. The embattled property developer has more than $300 billion in liabilities and is scrambling to raise cash by selling assets and shares to repay suppliers and creditors. (Reporting...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

MediBalloon Expands Operations and Establishes Mass Production Capabilities in Taiwan’s Medeologix

MediBalloon, Inc., a specialty medical balloon design and manufacturing company, announced the partnership with Medeon Biodesign, Inc., a Taiwan publicly traded medical device company with operations in Taipei, Taiwan and Sunnyvale, California, to expand the US operations and footprint in Asia. The new manufacturing organization established in Taiwan will be called Medeologix and will be in full operation in 2022 to not only serve the global market, but also provide customers the one-stop-shop service from prototyping to mass production of medical devices.
SUNNYVALE, CA
wkzo.com

Italian car sales rise 5.51% in 2021, down 27.5% in December

MILAN (Reuters) – Car sales rose 5.51% overall last year in Italy to reach the level of 1,457,952, Italy’s transport ministry said on Monday, highlighting a positive result compared with 2020, when the sales fell nearly 28% on the previous year. Last month, however, sales were down 27.5%...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
Time

Tesla Smashes Delivery Record with 308,600 Cars in Final Quarter

Bloomberg — Tesla Inc. delivered 308,600 vehicles worldwide in the fourth quarter, smashing the previous record for the electric-car maker and setting a capstone on a year in which the company joined the exclusive $1 trillion market valuation club. The better-than-expected results posted Sunday pushed Tesla’s total sales for...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Kandi Subsidiary Enters Mass Production Of LFP Battery

Kandi Technologies Group Inc's (NASDAQ: KNDI) wholly owned subsidiary Jiangxi Province Huiyi New Energy Co Ltd (Huiyi) has entered mass production of its lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery IFR18650-2200mAh. The IFR18650-2200mAh has a 10% higher energy capacity than the 18650-2000mAh created in 2019 and is 22% higher than the current...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
9to5Mac

Report: Apple to start mass production of iPhone 13 in India by February

A new report by the Economic Daily News says Apple will begin the mass production of the iPhone 13 in India by February of 2022. This is not the first report that shows how Apple is trying to reduce its dependence on China as a manufacturing hub. A report back in 2019 suggested that the Cupertino company was aiming to move as much as 15% to 30% of its production out of the country.
CELL PHONES
Popular Mechanics

The Used Car Market Will Crash Soon—This Is Why

It’s quite likely that we’re currently experiencing the used vehicle market’s weirdest time ever. Carvana, CarMax, Vroom, Shift, and maybe a hundred dozen other companies are striving to commoditize used inventories and move shopping online. Meanwhile, new car production is down, dealer inventories of all sorts are negligible, and demand has been goosed by COVID stimulus payouts that make tidy down payments. High-mileage husks have moved from the remainder bins of the buy-here/pay-here margins over to the front lines of fancy factory-backed dealerships. Will the madness ever end?
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
PlayStation LifeStyle

Report: PSVR 2 Will Be Entering Mass Production in China Soon

PlayStation VR for PlayStation 5, currently dubbed PSVR 2, will reportedly be starting mass production soon. As spotted by Reddit, XR hardware analyst Brad Lynch reported the headset would be in production at a Chinese manufacturer known as Goertek and the process is due to begin shortly. Very little is...
VIDEO GAMES
gizmochina.com

BOE 6th Gen Flexible AMOLED production line enters mass production phase

Earlier this week, BOE announced that its 6th generation of flexible AMOLED production line has just entered mass production. The site for the advanced display technology facility is situated in the southwestern city of Chongqing, China. According to a PanDaily report, the known Chinese display maker is planning on expanding...
TECHNOLOGY
Washington Post

China Evergrande’s $300 billion cash crunch is deepened by demolition order

A demolition order from authorities on the southern Chinese island of Hainan has plunged embattled property giant Evergrande into a fresh publicity crisis amid an investigation into the legality of a major project’s planning permits. Trading of China Evergrande Group shares was suspended Monday following reports from local media...
ECONOMY
AFP

Tesla delivers almost 1 mn cars globally

Tesla said Sunday it delivered nearly one million vehicles in 2021, almost twice as many as in the previous year, results that were better than expected despite global supply challenges.  The US electric carmaker delivered more than 936,000 cars of all models in 2021, an increase of 87 percent over the previous year, the company said in a statement.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

4 Million People Will Drive Teslas By The End Of 2022

According to our data, Tesla has delivered by the end of 2021 more than 2,335,000 all-electric cars, which is by way more than anyone else. This number includes more than half a million Model S/Model X and more than 1.8 million Model 3/Model Y. Unfortunately, the company does not break sales between individual models.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy