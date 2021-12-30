ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s in store for ebikes in 2022?

By Cate Lawrence
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 has been a year of spinning wheels and electrified hill climbs as sales and investment in ebikes have soared. We talked to Cowboy co-founder/CEO Adrien Roose about the industry’s potential in the coming year. Ebikes are going high tech. This year we saw ebike software evolve, with...

Financial Times

Ready for the ebike evolution?

I was once an ebike sceptic, minded to think their batteries and motors were little more than costly follies in their infancy. It was only on a family summer holiday to the Alps with a fully loaded baby trailer and an uphill incline that I decided to set aside prejudice and rent an e-mountain bike. Marvelling at the featherlight touch and effortless propulsion, I was seriously impressed – intoxicated even – at how the ebike had come of age.
MASSIVE eBike Buyer’s Guide — All the Biggest Brands & Models

Here it is, in alphabetical order: a complete list featuring ALL of the most significant, major ebike brands with links to landing pages, reviews, and more. So, scroll through the list, find the brands you want to learn more about, and click through to their landing page for a complete breakdown of available models, CleanTechnica reviews, and more. Check it out!
The Used Car Market Will Crash Soon—This Is Why

It’s quite likely that we’re currently experiencing the used vehicle market’s weirdest time ever. Carvana, CarMax, Vroom, Shift, and maybe a hundred dozen other companies are striving to commoditize used inventories and move shopping online. Meanwhile, new car production is down, dealer inventories of all sorts are negligible, and demand has been goosed by COVID stimulus payouts that make tidy down payments. High-mileage husks have moved from the remainder bins of the buy-here/pay-here margins over to the front lines of fancy factory-backed dealerships. Will the madness ever end?
Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
Pilot Captures ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena’ Over Pacific Ocean

A few pilots flying over the Pacific Ocean saw something strange enough to persuade one of them to whip out his phone and start filming. According to the Tribune India, the pilots shot the footage from an altitude of 39,000 feet. As you can see in the video, it appears to 12 objects moving through the air. Not only are they moving on the screen from left to right in formation, but the "rows" of objects are moving WITHIN the formation.
China’s moon plans making the NASA look a bit silly

"China has formally approved three missions targeting the south pole of the moon, with the first to launch around 2024. each with different goals and an array of spacecraft. "The trio make up the so-called fourth phase for the Chinese lunar exploration programme, which most recently landed on the moon last December with a sample-return mission dubbed Chang'e 5.
It's not China that's playing divide & rule against the West

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that China is seeking to play a ?divide and rule? game against western nations. But he seems to miss the point, as it is not Beijing that does this. "We've been competing and China has been from time to time very cleverly playing...
Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
The Most Unreasonably Priced Things American Buy

With the U.S. inflation rate increasing at levels not seen in decades, many Americans are looking to save money, pinching pennies where they can. While some essentials cannot be cut out of the budget, certain goods and services in the U.S. are way overpriced or completely unnecessary. In many cases, the American economy has, for […]
Competitively Priced Electric Bikes

The electric bike market is filled with a number of high-end and low-end models to choose from with little in between, which is where the Arrow B1 carbon fiber electric bike is expected to excel. The electric bike is focused on enhanced value to provide consumers with a transportation option that doesn't skimp when it comes to premium materials, but at a far more accessible price point than high-end alternatives. The bike comes in small, medium and large frame sizes to choose from that are each equipped with hydraulic brakes, air suspension and a 750W motor with a battery that's rated for 75-miles of range.
Electric bike deal: SWFT e-bikes from just $599 at Best Buy

There's been a bit of a bike craze in the past two years, and that's included a great many e-bikes. The electric motors and battery power of e-bikes make it that much easier for new cyclists to get their feet wet in cycling by providing them with a bit of an assist, making hills simpler, powering through the wind, and bringing high speeds within reach.
US diverts LNG supplies away from China

Tankers loaded with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) that was reportedly destined for China have been diverted to head towards Britain instead, as Europe's energy crisis worsens by the day. The cargo is making its way through the UK's inshore waterways in a move that is "critical to tempering even...
