If there’s one good thing to come out of that which we are so sick of talking about, it’s that we can now get most of our restaurant meals via takeout and/or delivery, so we don’t have to wait in a long line for a piping hot and oh-so comforting bowl of noodles in a rich and layered broth. And while ramen is an SF staple year-round, now that there’s a distinct chill in the air, our craving for this Japanese soup has only increased. The good news is that SF has fantastic ramen shops all over the city, many of which offer indoor and outdoor dining, takeout, and delivery. Here are the ones we’re ordering from right now, again and again:

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO