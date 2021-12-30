ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man, 74, died of head injury after Sychdyn car collision

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA grandfather died from a severe head injury after he was involved in a collision with a car, an inquest has heard. Noel Garner, 74, died in hospital on 13 December, 18 days after...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Irish woman who sustained life-changing injuries from California balcony collapse in 2015 dies aged 27

Aiofe Beary, who had survived the tragic 2015 Berkeley balcony collapse, has died after suffering a stroke in Dublin, Ireland.In 2015, she was one of the 13 people celebrating her 21st birthday on the fourth-floor balcony of a building in California when it collapsed. They were on a J1 summer working visa programme to the US.Six of Beary’s friends died in the accident and she was left with life-changing injuries. She suffered a traumatic brain injury, lacerations on her organs, lost all her teeth and had to undergo open-heart surgery as well.Beary suffered a stroke on Wednesday last week and...
ACCIDENTS
Shropshire Star

Woman arrested after two sets of twin boys die in house fire

The 27-year-old has been detained on suspicion of child neglect. A woman has been arrested after two sets of twin boys, aged three and four, died in a devastating house fire in south London. The 27-year-old has been held on suspicion of child neglect, the Metropolitan Police said. Fire crews...
ACCIDENTS
WRDW-TV

One dies in two vehicle head-on collision in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One driver was pronounced deceased after a traffic accident Wednesday in the 1500 block of Troupe Street near Kissingbower Road. The accident was a result of two vehicles colliding head on. According to Richmond County dispatchers, the call came in at 5:46 p.m. One driver, 42-year-old...
AUGUSTA, GA
pasadenanow.com

Man Dies After Collision With Wall in Macy’s Parking Structure

Police said an 82-year-old man died Monday night after he drove his car into a wall of the Macy’s parking structure along South Lake Avenue at a high rate of speed. Witnesses told officers that the car, a brown Buick, was seen maneuvering strangely before the 8:15 p.m. incident, according to Pasadena police Lt. Rudy Lemos.
PASADENA, CA
WILX-TV

No injuries in Lansing collision between car, house

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County’s Sheriff’s Office responded Wednesday to a collision between a car and a house. According to authorities, the crash happened at a house near the intersection of Waverly and Edgemont roads in Lansing. Police said an elderly man was behind the wheel...
LANSING, MI
Daily Voice

Man Dies From Injuries After Nassau County House Fire

A person who suffered critical injuries during a Long Island house fire earlier this week has died. The blaze broke out around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 in Massapequa Park. Responders arrived on Eastlake Avenue and discovered the home fully engulfed in flames, according to Nassau County Police. The Massapequa...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGME

Car crashes into Lewiston laundromat after collision in intersection

LEWSITON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department says a car crashed into a laundromat following another collision Monday morning. Police say two cars crashed at the intersection of Russell Street and Sabattus Street around 5:54 a.m. One of the cars then hit the front of the laundromat. Police say the...
KTAR.com

Man dies in crash after ramming girlfriend’s car on Phoenix freeway

PHOENIX (AP) — A man was killed in a wrong-way crash on a Phoenix freeway early Thursday after running his girlfriend’s car off the highway, authorities said. The boyfriend’s truck spun, collided head-on with an SUV and caught fire after he rammed his girlfriend’s car from behind following a domestic dispute between the couple, the Arizona Department of Public Safety told local news outlets.
PHOENIX, AZ
buckinghamshirelive.com

Milton Keynes man suffers 'serious injuries' after being hit by a car

A Milton Keynes man was taken to hospital after being struck by a car while lay down near a bus stop. Police were called to Aspreys in Olney at around 5.54pm on Monday following reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a car near to the Long Massey bus stop.
ACCIDENTS
KTUL

Man dies after being crushed by car in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died after a car fell onto him in midtown Tulsa late Sunday night. According to the Tulsa Police Department, a man was working on a car in the parking lot outside of AutoZone near 21st and Sheridan, when it fell onto him.
TULSA, OK
BBC

Skelmersdale crash: Man arrested after pedestrian struck by car dies

A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was hit by a car and died. The collision, involving a Skoda Octavia, happened in Southway, Skelmersdale, at about 21:25 GMT on Sunday, Lancashire Constabulary said. A man, in his 30s, died at the scene. His identity has not yet been revealed.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man killed in two-car collision in Co Wexford

A man in his early 20s has been killed in a two-car crash in Co Wexford.The fatal collision happened at Ballintore, Ferns at around 5.20pm on Sunday.The man was the driver and sole occupant of one of the cars involved.The woman driver of the other car, who is aged in her 50s, was seriously injured in the crash.Her condition in hospital was described as critical on Sunday night.She was the sole occupant of the second car.The road was closed following the collision to facilitate an examination by forensic collision investigators.Gardai have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Read More West Mercia Police chief formally apologises to family of Dalian AtkinsonArrest made in murder inquiry after man suffers fatal injuriesLockdowns may have worsened terror threat, security minister says
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Two men arrested after man dies of stab injuries in Leicester

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man found with stab injuries in a Leicester street.Leicestershire Police said they were called to Evington Road near the junction with Hamilton Street at 12.32am on Monday after receiving reports of an injured man.The victim, who is in his 40s, was found to have suffered stab wound injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance, but was pronounced dead at hospital just after 1am.Police said a 33-year-old man and a 35-year-old man, both of Leicester, were arrested on Monday evening on suspicion of murder. Both currently...
PUBLIC SAFETY

