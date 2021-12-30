ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flyers win in OT, Giroux passes Barber for 2nd on alltime scoring list

By Wayne Fish
Cover picture for the articleA long break in the schedule and a long trip to the West Coast presented a big challenge for the Flyers but they managed to persevere with a stirring win on Wednesday night. Ivan Provorov scored at 2:14 into overtime, lifting Philadelphia to a 3-2 win over the Kraken at Seattle’s...

