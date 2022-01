U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger addressed the likelihood a Jan. 6 copycat riot, and suggested the “threat level is much higher than it was a year ago.”. In an interview with CBS News, Manger said there’s been a major increase in threats to the Capitol over the last year, even if the possibility of another insurrectionist incident in Washington, D.C. remains unlikely. He said there were less than 4,000 threats directed at the Capitol in 2017, more than 8,600 in 2020, and approximately 9,600 in 2021. “The threats against Congress have grown exponentially over the last five years,” he said.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 21 HOURS AGO