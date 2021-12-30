ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle step up talks for £30M Lille defender Sven Botman

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle have stepped up talks for Lille defender Sven Botman. The Daily Mail says Newcastle have begun negotiations with Lille over a £30m deal for Botman. The Dutch centre back has been identified...

