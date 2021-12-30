ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Bitter Cold & Weekend Snow

By Chris Swaim
3 News Now
 5 days ago

The wind will lighten up tonight as we drop into the low 20s for Friday morning. Clouds will thicken up Friday, and with the wind shifting back out of the north, we start to cool off. Highs will be close to average, in the mid 30s, for the last day of...

www.3newsnow.com

wkdzradio.com

Bitter Cold and Snow Likely Thursday

The first full week of January is trying to pack in a full month of weather into a short amount of time. After a Saturday tornado in Christian County and Sunday snow in western Kentucky, the National Weather Service says more snow and much colder weather can be expected later this week.
PADUCAH, KY
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 Forecast: Brief warm up before the big drop!

Strong southerly winds will send temperatures soaring into the upper 40s ahead of our next cold front. That arrives overnight, sending temperatures tumbling for midweek. As the cold air continues to settle into the area, snow arrives overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. We are tracking the latest timeline in the update here! FOX 4 […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TUESDAY: After a very cold start, temperatures have now climbed above freezing. This afternoon will be more mild and sunny, with wind shifting to an easterly and then southerly direction. Afternoon highs will reach the seasonable mid to upper 50s. A slower warming is possible in east Mississippi as clouds continue to clear. WEDNESDAY and […]
ENVIRONMENT
whvoradio.com

Bitter Cold and Snow Likely Thursday

The first full week of January is trying to pack in a full month of weather into a short amount of time. After a Saturday tornado in Christian County and Sunday snow in western Kentucky, the National Weather Service says more snow and much colder weather can be expected later this week.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
#Snow Falls#Severe Weather#Kmtv#News 3newsnow Com#Instagram
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures Struggle With Blast Of Artic Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Even with full sunshine, Monday temperatures are struggling with an Arctic air mass locked in place. Another blast of Arctic air is headed our way mid-week as a cold front crosses the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow chances are minimal with this system. The normal high is 33 degrees. TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 18. TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Breezy. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Flurries & wind. High 25. THURSDAY: Flurries. Arctic chill. High 15.
CHICAGO, IL
WOWT

6 First Alert Day: Wednesday night light snow could impact Thursday AM commute. Bitter cold as well!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve made Thursday morning a First Alert Day due to the bitter cold air and the impacts of some snow that will mostly fall overnight Wednesday night. Another blast of cold air will move in Wednesday ahead of this system and set the stage for an even colder night Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Wind chills Thursday morning will be in the -10 to -20 degrees range as kids head off to school and perhaps could hit -25 at times.
OMAHA, NE
14news.com

On Alert for light snow, bitter cold

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Chilly temperatures to start the week. Monday’s highs hovered near freezing with clouds lingering into the afternoon. Skies will clear by Tuesday morning and south winds will help the temperature rise into the middle 40s. More clouds roll in on Wednesday with highs in the lower 40s. A fast-moving system will bring another shot of very cold air to the Tri-State on Wednesday night and early Thursday. Some very light snow is possible with this system...the main issue will be with how much moisture is available in the atmosphere by Thursday morning. We will put an Alert Day on Thursday, since this is the first chance of snow we’ve had this season. The Alert Day will continue into Friday for bitter cold temps and sub-zero wind chills. Highs on Thursday will stay in the middle 20s, and lows could drop into the single digits by Friday morning. Winds will shift to the south again for the weekend, so temps will climb into the upper 40s. Rain possible on Saturday and Sunday.
EVANSVILLE, IN
3 News Now

Frigid Midweek

Tuesday will be breezy, but warmer, as southerly winds continue to blow in warmer weather. Morning clouds turn to afternoon sunshine, helping the wind push us into the low 40s. A strong cold front arrives this evening, with winds closer to 40 mph throwing much colder weather at us. By...
OMAHA, NE
103GBF

We Could See Accumulating Snow and Bitter Cold Wind Chills in Owensboro This Week

Well, our winter has been incredibly mild so far. Of course, that's not to say that the we haven't experienced some tumultuous weather here in western Kentucky. We have. But our weather, with record highs in the 70s on Christmas Day and two different tornado outbreaks in the last three weeks, the last month has seemed more like something we'd experience in spring. Not winter.
OWENSBORO, KY
iheart.com

Gusty Winds, Blowing Snow, Bitter Cold Temps Across Iowa This Week

(Undated) -- Gusty winds could make travel difficult Tuesday night across Iowa. The National Weather Service says the entire state will likely see wind gusts over 40 MPH, with some places seeing gusts over 50 MPH. The Weather Service says the wind could could cause blowing snow. By Wednesday morning wind chills across the state will dip several degrees below-zero, with parts of northern Iowa seeing wind chills close to -25 degrees.
IOWA STATE
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in...
CHICAGO, IL
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Chilly morning, temperatures struggle to climb

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a chilly morning as you prepare to step out the door. Morning temperatures range from the upper 20s to lower 30s this morning, with wind chills making it feel like the mid 20s in a few spots. It’s cold, especially when you factor in some of the warmth we saw over the past couple of weeks.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperature Drop Overnight

CHICAGO (CBS)– Colder conditions are on the way. Tuesday’s temperatures will be in the mid 30s with increasing clouds. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 9 p.m. Temperatures drop overnight with a few flurries developing. Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the teens. By Friday, temperatures approach zero degrees with subzero wind chills.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Overnight Refreezing Could Make For Treacherous Commute

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The snow which fell over the last 24 hours did actually set a daily record at BWI Marshall with a total of 6.8” recorded there. Some areas in Charles Calvert and Southern Anne Arundel Counties had between eight and as much as 14”! In the Baltimore area, a general 3 to 5 or 6 inches was reported but less than 3” north of the beltway, and less than one north of Hunt Valley. In the northern portions of Baltimore and Carroll counties no snow was recorded! This was truly a southern storm! Tonight with light winds and clear skies...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in the morning in the low 20s, then fall into the teens in the afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour will make it feel like -2 to -4 degrees. Lows fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills near 10-below. Teens for highs on Thursday with a chance of light snow. Partly cloudy with highs in the teens on Friday. Temperatures rebound this weekend to the low 30s. TONIGHT: Clear Skies. Low 18. TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder. A few flurries are possible. High of 20, with wind chills below zero in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL

