Learn another language with the award-winning Rosetta Stone

 5 days ago
Got a brainiac on your list? What about someone who loves to travel? The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone gives the gift of learning to those hard-to-buy-for people on your gifting list.

Whether they’d like to pick up a language or learn a new skill, they can do it all with a bundle combining the award-winning language software Rosetta Stone with access to StackSkills Unlimited Online Courses. Get both learning opportunities for a loved one or yourself for a lifetime for a limited-time price of $179.

Is learning a new language on your 2022 resolution list? Rosetta Stone is offering up lifetime access to every one of their 24 languages with this rare lifetime subscription. Pick up a second (or third, or fourth!) language easily with their intuitive and immersive training method, which teaches you how to read, write, and speak a new language like a native speaker.

Rosetta Stone wisely starts you out with strategies like matching words to images. Then from there, expand your learning with speech-recognition technology that evaluates and improves your accent with instant feedback, helping you to sound like you’re a fluent native. It’s been trusted by NASA, Calvin Klein, and TripAdvisor for 27 years, and picked up PC Magazine Editors’ Choice Award for Best Language-Learning Software five years in a row.

With this bundle, you’ll also receive lifetime access to StackSkills Unlimited Online Courses. This premier online learning platform includes over 1,000 StackSkills courses on everything from blockchain to growth hacking to iOS development, and picked up 4.5 stars on TrustPilot.

Learn all about the hottest trends, thanks to StackSkills’ numerous courses. And rest assured you’re getting a top-notch education thanks to their highly rated, elite instructors. Engadget noted that the courses “will help you get promoted, change careers or start a side hustle.” And PCMag claimed StackSkills “empowers you to discover your potential.”

Happy customers are also loving this bundle. Gene raved, “Great price and value, with the ability to learn several different languages. Also the lifetime subscription is awesome.”

Get unlimited learning with The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone. This bundle of both is available now for $179 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

