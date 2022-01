Egypt has urged Israel and Palestine to end hostilities and adhere to the ceasefire brokered following the 11-day war last May. Egyptian officials on Sunday asked Israel not to respond to rocket fire from Gaza Strip that landed off the coast of Tel Aviv on Saturday, the Times of Israel reported.Israeli officials believe the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group was responsible for the rocket fire, and not Gaza’s rulers, Hamas, according to KAN. The report added that Hamas had conveyed to Israel through Egypt that it was not responsible for the rocket strike.“Neither side wants a full-blown war,” an Egyptian...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 2 DAYS AGO