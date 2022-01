As you may have noticed, Penn State’s season has come to an unceremonious end with a 24-10 loss to Arkansas in the Outback Bowl on Saturday. The game featured a half dozen opt-outs among a few other wrinkles but still managed to accurately depict so much of what made Penn State’s season what it was – a lot of moments that nearly happened but came up just short. Some of that was bad luck, some of it was self-inflicted. In either case, it led to a 7-6 record and a not so Happy Valley.

PENN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO