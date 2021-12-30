ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

What is rabbi?’: Angela Buchdahl becomes a ‘Jeopardy!’ clue

By Philissa Cramer
Forward
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(JTA) — Few rabbis appear before more people than Angela Buchdahl, the senior rabbi of New York City’s Central Synagogue. But Buchdahl may have become one of the most recognizable rabbis ever after her name — and face — appeared as a clue on “Jeopardy!” Wednesday...

forward.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jeopardy! Announces Decision On Its Hosts For 2022

Earlier this year, it seemed like Jeopardy! had finally decided on a new host after the passing of beloved longtime host Alex Trebek. The iconic game show had named Mike Richards the full-time host earlier this year, but he didn’t last long. He stepped down just nine days into the job after troubling and insensitive comments of his resurfaced.
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

‘Jeopardy!’ has found their new hosts for Season 38

The “Jeopardy!” roulette wheel spins on as the game show continues to shuffle through different hosts. Season 38 of the long-running trivia show will premiere sometime in 2022 with Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings at the helm as hosts. “We are delighted to let you know that Mayim...
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Reacts to Being Named Host for Season 38

Following the announcement that he will host Jeopardy! for the rest of its 38th season, Ken Jennings took to his Twitter to share his excitement about the big news. “Delighted that [Mayim Bialik] and I will be with you all season on Jeopardy!” Jennings declared in his post on Wednesday (December 8th). The Jeopardy! crew recently revealed, “We are delighted to let you know our excellent ad experience team in front of and behind the camera will continue into 2022.”
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Jeopardy!'s Amy Schneider on "how I got smart": Being born white and "perceived as male" made a difference

Schneider, who made history as the first transgender contestant to make Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, writes in Defector that “How are you so smart?” is a question she's been asked all her life -- even moreso with her Jeopardy! run. In answering the question, Schneider writes, "I generally take one of two approaches. One is to attribute my intelligence to factors outside of my control. With this approach, I’ll generally observe that I was born with a brain that, for whatever reason, retains knowledge well. I don’t have a 'photographic' memory or anything like that; God knows I’ve spent enough time hunting my apartment for my phone to disprove that idea. But while many people, upon learning that, for example, 'oviparous' is an adjective meaning 'egg-laying,' will quite sensibly forget it almost immediately, I will probably remember it, and without any particular effort. Another factor, of course, is my privilege. Unlike most people in history, I wasn’t born into grinding poverty, and my parents believed in the value of knowledge as its own reward. Moreover, I am white, and until well into adulthood, was perceived as male. Had that not been the case, my intelligence would have been seen as surprising at best, and threatening at worst, which undoubtedly would have impacted my intellectual development. But it was the case, and I was never discouraged from acquiring knowledge. (Well, almost never; I was strongly discouraged from acquiring any knowledge whatsoever about human sexuality, with … mixed results.) My other general approach is to dispute the premise of the question, that I’m even 'so smart' to begin with. After all, being able to do things like name all the monarchs from the House of Stuart is a pretty narrow definition of 'smart,' don’t you think?"
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mayim Bialik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rabbis#Jewish Telegraphic Agency#New York City#Jta#Central Synagogue#Asian American#Korean#Buddhist#Hebrew Union College#Yiddish#Shabbat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Religion
wirx.com

This “Bloody Valentine” rocker was a clue on '﻿Jeopardy!'

That was the response host Ken Jennings was looking for during a segment on a recent episode of Jeopardy! The clue, which was part of a category titled Musical 3-Initialers, read, “The stage name of this rapper and actor gets shortened to MGK.”. When none of the three contestants...
CELEBRITIES
Forward

No, she’s not Jewish, but Betty White has had a very Jewish century

There’s nothing Jewish about Betty White. I mean yes, she had a blind date with Carl Reiner in 2010 on “Hot in Cleveland” when they were both 88. Yes, she played one of four retired “Golden Girls” living together in Florida, none of whom were Jewish but, y’know. And yes, she was on the “William Shatner Roast” making fun of his expanding girth — “Darling, you were supposed to explore the galaxy, not fill it!” But those are not connections to Judaism; they are the occupational hazards of having spent a century in American showbiz.
CELEBRITIES
The Jewish Press

Books From Rabbi Eliyahu Rusoff: Do Not Rely On What I Write

A pair of works by an American rabbi I acquired this week tell an interesting tale. Rabbi Eliyahu Rusoff was rabbi in the Bronx for many years, and authored several interesting works, mostly Responsa. In 1952 the rabbi was riding on the subway, and two non-Jews seated facing him were poking fun at his peiyot and beard. As they got up to leave the train, one of them took the Mishnah volume he was holding and hit him on the head with the book, hitting him so hard that he fell down. They escaped, and the rabbi spent the next years in pain, with headaches and loss of memory.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy