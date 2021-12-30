ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

This is what Christmas with the Middletons looks like

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36MJqb_0dYzBjnr00

Christmas with the Middletons includes multiple Christmas trees , plenty of mulled wine and two rounds of presents.

While sources have claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent this Christmas with their children at their Norfolk home, over the year’s the Duchess’s mother has revealed snippets of what a Middleton Christmas entails.

In an interview with The Telegraph in 2018, Carole Middleton said the day is fairly relaxed as she doesn’t like to be “too set” when it comes to a schedule.

The family visits church in the morning, and then goes for a walk before returning home to open some presents. A second round of present opening also takes place in the evening.

Before the births of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children – Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte – the family would enjoy a lunch of champagne and smoked salmon and eat the main Christmas meal in the evening.

“But with young grandchildren, maybe we’ll move that forward and have it at lunchtime,” Middleton said at the time, adding that her Christmas day essentials are “mince pies, mulled wine and mistletoe”.

She also revealed that she has three Christmas trees in her home. One is fashionable and themed, and meticulously decorated. Another is a “memory tree” covered in baubles.

A third is for the grandchildren, who are allowed to decorate it “however they want”. She also shared that the family likes to play games, with her favourites being musical statues and sardines.

Middleton also allows her grandchildren to eat with the family’s adults “as soon as they can sit up properly”.

“As a family, we try to have as many meals together as possible because that’s when you talk and have fun,” she said.

In 2015, the Duchess’s younger sister, Pippa, told The Spectator that their father Michael likes to surprise the family with fancy dress on Christmas.

“My father has developed this funny tradition of surprising us at some point by appearing in fancy dress,” she said.

“He buys a new costume each year and typically gets a bit carried away – a couple of Christmases ago, he appeared in an inflatable sumo outfit.”

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Beaming Kate Middleton wows in gorgeous dress for new Christmas portrait

The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful in a khaki dress for the Cambridge family's annual Christmas card, taken during their recent holiday to Jordan. Posing alongside husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, Duchess Kate donned a delightful yet simple dress with a low-cut neckline, button detailing and a cinched in waistline. Posing with one hand resting on William's knee and the other on George's back, the wholesome photo saw the royal family looking natural and relaxed in the exotic setting.
CELEBRITIES
People

The Sweet Moment Kate Middleton Spots Her Parents and Siblings in the Audience at Christmas Concert

Kate Middleton's biggest supporters were on hand to celebrate the royal's first-ever Christmas carol concert on Thursday. As the Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Westminster Abbey alongside husband Prince William, the Middleton family was front and center to support Kate, who spearheaded the event, which paid tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organizations across the U.K. who have supported their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.
WORLD
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle looks unrecognisable on a solo Christmas shopping trip

Despite a lot of Covid uncertainty currently playing out, we're still trying our best to remain festive and get into the spirit of Christmas – a huge part of which is buying special gifts and tokens for loved ones, to show how much you care. The same goes for Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who was spotted Christmas shopping last week whilst adopting a very incognito look.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carole Middleton
Hello Magazine

8 adorable photos from Archie's playdate with George, Charlotte and Louis

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now live in the US with their children but their eldest child, Archie, now two, has enjoyed some adorable playdates with his cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in the past. Perhaps the most heart-melting outing we've seen them enjoy together was...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Even Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Let This Rule 'Slide' During Christmas

Waking up extra early to see what Santa brought is a tradition around the world — even for royal children. A source told Us Weekly on Monday that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, woke up at 5 a.m. to look under the tree.  What they found was a slight break from their parents’ traditional rules. The source says the Duke and Duchess let this one thing “slide” at Christmastime. “While Kate and William avoid overly spoiling the children, they let the rule slide at Christmas,” the insider said. This is...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Surprised Concertgoers With This Stunning Hidden Talent at a Royal Christmas Show

We’ve known for a while that Kate Middleton is a woman of many talents. The Duchess of Cambridge has shown off her skills as a photographer over the years, and proved time and again throughout 2021 that she’s ready to take on more duties as a senior member of the royal family. But during a recent royal Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey, Kate showed off a talent we had no idea she possesses — and it involved taking a seat at the piano. During the televised Royal Carols: Together at Christmas special, Kate Middleton took the stage, clad in her festive...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Princess For Christmas#Christmas Tree#Christmas Morning#Middletons#The Spectator
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton's next tiara moment revealed

One of the highlights of the royal calendar is seeing the likes of the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge wearing tiaras. Occasions that require sparkling headwear are usually only reserved for state banquets, Her Majesty's annual Diplomatic Corps reception and the State Opening of Parliament. Unfortunately, it seems unlikely...
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Prince George Shock: Kate Middleton And Prince William's Son Beats Archie And Lilibet? Royal Kid Unlikely To Spend Christmas With Queen Elizabeth

Prince George has claimed a new title after beating cousins Archie and Lilibet. Prince George is not a working royal yet, but he manages to make it to the headlines effortlessly. Not only is he the first born of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and the older brother of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as he is also third in the line of succession to the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Royals
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton's Cheeky Daughter Made First Curtsy To The Queen On Christmas Day

Princess Charlotte impressed many when she did her first curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Charlotte impressed many when she did her first curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II. It happened when she joined her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton' in her debut in the royal family's traditional Christmas morning service. She was only 4 years old at the time.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Royal Family news – Queen concerned with William and Kate’s safety as Christmas Day walkabout may be ‘cancelled’

THE Queen may ‘CANCEL the Christmas Day walkabout amid fears it could become Omicron super spreader event’. Usually, thousands of royal fans gather to greet members of the Firm at Sandringham estate, Norfolk, during their annual December 25 stroll. Some fans even queue from the early hours of the morning to catch a glimpse of the royal clan.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Why Princess Eugenie's Christmas will be bittersweet this year

Like many people, Princess Eugenie has experienced highs and lows throughout 2021 and no doubt the festive season will be a particularly bittersweet time for the royal. The Queen's granddaughter, 31, was left heartbroken following the passing of her beloved grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, in April. WATCH: Princess Eugenie...
WORLD
ETOnline.com

Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Sparkly New Year's Photo

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are ringing in the new year. Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a new photo on Instagram celebrating the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 on Friday. In the pic, the couple have big smiles on their faces as they hold hands while sitting in the back of a car. Kate, dressed to the nines in a sparkly gold evening gown, also rests her other hand on her husband's.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

413K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy