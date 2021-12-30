ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trust broken with the EU in row over Northern Ireland Protocol – Sefcovic

By Geraldine Scott
 5 days ago

“London has breached a great deal of trust” with Europe the bloc’s chief negotiator has claimed.

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic told German news website Der Spiegel that problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol – a way to maintain a free-flowing land border on the island of Ireland after Brexit – meant the UK “broke international law” in trying to get round the arrangement.

But he said he is still confident that a compromise can be found between the two sides, although he admitted it will not be easy.

Mr Sefcovic told Der Spiegel he is “pragmatic” about Foreign Secretary Liz Truss taking on responsibility for post-Brexit negotiations with the EU, after Brexit minister Lord Frost resigned earlier this month.

But he warned that if Ms Truss was to trigger Article 16, a move that would effectively unilaterally suspend the treaty agreed between the UK and the EU, it would throw into jeopardy “the foundation of the entire deal” reached between the two sides.

Ms Truss has said she remains prepared to invoke Article 16 if issues are not resolved.

But Mr Sefcovic said: “This is a very distracting element in the discussions. You try to achieve something together and – bam – there’s the threat of Article 16 again.

“It touches on the fundamentals of our relationship.

“The Northern Ireland Protocol was the most complicated part of the Brexit negotiations, and it is the foundation of the entire deal. Without the protocol, the whole system will collapse. We must prevent that at any cost.”

He added: “London has breached a great deal of trust, which we must first rebuild. But I believe we can find a compromise.

“The EU and the United Kingdom are strategic partners – and they should treat each other as such.”

The Independent

Channel boat crossings tripled in 2021 as government’s ‘chaotic approach’ to asylum seekers blamed

More than 28,000 migrants crossed the Channel by small boat in 2021 - with more than 1,000 arriving on a single day - despite Priti Patel's vow to make the dangerous route “unviable”.The figure is more than three times the total for 2020, amid warnings that attempts to reach the UK will continue unless the government changes its “chaotic approach” to asylum seekers.Channel crossings have rocketed in the past three years, despite the government paying France millions to increase security along its northern coast. Ministers have also been ramping up attempts to criminalise asylum seekers, while planning operations to force...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

‘Up to one in 10’ in Northern Ireland had Covid-19 over festive period

It is likely that as many as one in 10 people in parts of Northern Ireland had Covid-19 over the festive period, the region’s chief scientific adviser has said.Professor Ian Young said one in 20 tested positive in some areas, but with limits on PCR tests it is likely the true figure was as high as one in 10 last week.The latest figures from the Department of Health published on Tuesday, revealed a further 15 deaths of patients who had previously tested positive.The figures, which cover from midnight on December 30 to midnight on January 3, also notified...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
The Independent

Covid news - live: 100,000 critical workers to be tested daily as PM stands by Plan B coronavirus measures

Boris Johnson has said he will stand by the implementation of Plan B restrictions currently in force in England despite the UK recording a further 218,724 cases of Covid-1 today.Speaking to a virtual Downing St press conference this afternoon, he said: “Anyone who thinks our battle with Covid is over is profoundly wrong. This is a moment for the utmost caution.”But he added: “We have a chance to ride out this Omicron wave without shutting down our country once again.” after the UK recorded a further 218,724 cases of Covid-19.The prime minister also announced on Tuesday afternoon that 100,000 critical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘does not care’ about Northern Ireland peace deal, says negotiator

Boris Johnson does not “seem to care” about the peace deal in Northern Ireland and is putting it at risk with his Brexit stance, one of its architects says.Jonathan Powell, Tony Blair’s chief negotiator, hit out at the prime minister and David Frost – his former Brexit minister, who quit last month – for “sacrificing all the work” to achieve the Good Friday Agreement.The former top No 10 aide warned Northern Ireland’s devolved government could collapse because of the turmoil, saying: “You have to face up to the fact that Brexit requires someone to get hurt.”And he told The Guardian:...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ex-Brexit boss warns British businesses may ‘give up’ imports under new rules

A former senior civil servant in charge of Brexit planning has warned some British businesses may “give up importing” as a result of new rules implemented in the new year.Philip Rycroft, who was permanent secretary at the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU) between 2017 and 2019, said the changes that came into play on January 1 will cause “teething problems”, with some sectors hit harder than others.The news comes as Boris Johnson vowed to “maximise the benefits of Brexit” in 2022.The Prime Minister marking a year since the post-Brexit free trade deal with the European Union came...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Covid: England and Scotland record further 157,758 cases as pressure grows on NHS

The UK has reported a further 157,758 Covid cases in the past 24 hour period, government figures show as Omicron sweeps through the country.Some 137,541 of those infections were logged in England and 20,217 in Scotland, a new record high. No data was available for Wales or Northern Ireland.The latest official figures come after Boris Johnson ruled out further restrictions, saying England would continue with plan B rules despite growing pressure on the NHS.Speaking on a visit to a vaccination centre in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, the prime minister accepted that hospitals would come under "considerable" pressure in the coming days.But...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Inevitable that Stormont will collapse if Protocol not addressed – Givan

It is “inevitable” that Stormont will collapse if issues around the Protocol are not resolved, Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan has said.Mr Givan said that while he is committed to devolution and wants the Assembly to work, the current situation is not “a tenable position”.DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has repeatedly threatened to bring down Stormont unless the so-called Irish Sea border is removed.Mr Givan said he understood that some people objected to those tactics, but insisted they are aimed at delivering sustainable institutions in Northern Ireland.“I do want the institutions to be able to keep running, to focus...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid news – live: UK records 157,758 more cases as Boris Johnson insists no new rules needed

Boris Johnson has said no new Covid restrictions are needed at the moment, despite warning over pressures on the NHS amid the spread of the Omicron variant.The prime minister urged the public to keep following existing plan B measures, which he insisted were the “right approach”. Speaking outside a vaccination hub in Buckinghamshire, Mr Johnson also predicted “considerable” pressure over the next couple of weeks – and maybe even longer.The UK recored 157,758 new cases on Monday. Some 137,541 of the cases were in England, while Scotland recorded its highest daily case total ever, at 20,217. Wales and Northern...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Around 132 million Covid jabs given last year amid Britain’s largest rollout

Around 132 million coronavirus jabs were given last year amid the largest vaccine campaign in British history.More than 90% of people in the UK over the age of 12 have now had their first dose of a Covid-19 jab and 82.4% have had their second.The emergence of the Omicron variant triggered an acceleration of the rollout over the festive season, and more than 1.6 million people received their booster dose in the final week of 2021.This brought the total UK number of boosted adults to 34 million, including three in four eligible adults in England.Health Secretary Sajid Javid thanked NHS...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

DUP warn Liz Truss of ‘major implications’ unless Protocol progress made

The DUP have said there will be “major implications” at Stormont if the Foreign Secretary fails to swiftly set a formal deadline to end negotiations with Brussels over the Northern Ireland Protocol.Days after the EU’s chief negotiator Maros Sefcovic claimed “London has breached a great deal of trust” with Europe over the protocol, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said Liz Truss needed to provide a “clear date” for ending the talks.“We need a clear date now, we need a clear timeline in which there is an expectation of real progress or the Government takes the action that is necessary,” Sir...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Brexiteers are fighting among themselves – exactly what Boris Johnson doesn’t need

The key to the last election was that the Leave vote was more united than the Remain vote, so it matters that Brexiteers are at war with each other, while their opponents are getting their act together.There was always going to be a problem for Boris Johnson in having fought an election on the promise to “get Brexit done”, which was that once it was done there would be no need for his electoral coalition to stay together. Or, worse, there would be disagreement about whether it had been done properly.That is precisely what is beginning to happen. It...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU admits relationship with Switzerland could ‘be obsolete’ in trade deal row

The relationship between the European Union and Switzerland could fall apart if negotiations over the country’s place in the EU market fail, says European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic.Talks of Switzerland binding more closely to the EU’s single market rules and a cap on their mutual agreements - which have gone on for 10 years - collapsed in May after stiff opposition from the Swiss.“Should new negotiations not lead to success, the bilateral agreements that were still in force would gradually expire and make our relationship obsolete at some point,” said Mr Sefcovic in an interview published in Der Spiegel...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says

BERLIN, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The European Union's relationship with Switzerland could fall apart if negotiations over Switzerland's place in the EU internal market fail, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, told Der Spiegel magazine. Brussels has pushed for years for a treaty to cap an array of bilateral accords...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Liz Truss to hold Brexit talks with EU over NI protocol

The UK’s newly appointed chief post-Brexit negotiator, Liz Truss, said she would speak to her EU counterpart, Maroš Šefčovič, on Tuesday amid renewed calls to rip up the controversial Northern Ireland protocol. The cabinet minister, who is also the foreign secretary, said she wanted to...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

