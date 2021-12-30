ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

England prepares for temporary omicron surge at hospitals

By Associated Press
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xD78T_0dYzAOQV00
People, some wearing face coverings to combat the spread of Covid-19, arrive at, and depart from, St Thomas’ hospital in central London on December 23, 2021. justin tallis/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

LONDON (AP) — England’s National Health Service is building temporary structures at hospitals around the country to prepare for a possible surge of COVID-19 patients as the highly transmissible omicron variant fuels a new wave of infections.

The U.K. reported a record 183,037 confirmed new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, 32% more than the previous day. While early data suggests omicron is less likely to cause serious illness than earlier variants, public health officials think the sheer number of infections could lead to a jump in hospitalizations and deaths.

In response, the NHS will begin setting up “surge hubs” this week at eight hospitals around England, each with the capacity to treat about 100 patients. Staff are preparing plans to create as many as 4,000 “super surge” beds should they be needed, the NHS said Thursday.

“We do not yet know exactly how many of those who catch the virus will need hospital treatment, but given the number of infections we cannot wait to find out before we act, and so work is beginning from today to ensure these facilities are in place,” NHS England medical director Stephen Powis said in a statement.

The number of people in England hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 10,462 on Wednesday from 7,366 on Dec. 24, government figures show. Wednesday’s number was the highest since March 1. The figure is still well below the peak of 34,336 recorded on Jan. 18.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted implementing new restrictions on business and social interactions during the holiday season, instead emphasizing an expanded vaccine booster program to control the spread of omicron.

Mass vaccination centers at sports stadiums and museums have reopened after research showed that two doses of the vaccine weren’t enough to protect against omicron.

Across the U.K., almost 58% of people ages 12 and over has received booster shots, including 325,087 who received a third dose on Tuesday, according to the latest government data.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Pfizer doubles sales of COVID-19 pill to U.S. government to 20 million treatment courses

Pfizer Inc. said it will sell an additional 10 million treatment courses of its oral therapy, Paxlovid, to treat COVID-19 to the U.S. government this year. That doubles the total amount of courses contracted by the U.S. government to 20 million, with 10 million courses to be delivered by the end of June and the rest to be delivered by the end of September. Meanwhile, Pfizer's stock sank 2.9% in afternoon trading. "With the Omicron variant surging, the availability of and accessibility to treatment options is of utmost importance, as millions of people are being diagnosed with COVID-19 each and every day," said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla. "With data showing significant reductions in hospitalizations and deaths, along with the potential for Paxlovid to maintain robust antiviral activity against Omicron, we believe this therapy will be an important tool in the fight against COVID-19." Pfizer's stock has still run up 29.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.4%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Axios

The UK's Omicron warning for America

Coronavirus cases are surging in London as the Omicron variant has officially replaced Delta — a sign of what's likely just around the corner for parts of the U.S. The bottom line: The ratio of deaths to cases will be lower than spring 2020, simply because so many Americans are either vaccinated or have already been infected. But it's still unclear if the variant itself is less severe, and how many people are vulnerable to it.
WORLD
healththoroughfare.com

2022 Brings A New Pandemic? What Is Flurona?

When we thought that things could not get any worse, well it seems that 2022 brings a surprise. Are we talking g about a new pandemic? Check out the latest reports in order to find out. What is Flurona?. More publications are addressing a new nightmare that will be keeping...
WORLD
The Independent

Will there be a lockdown in January 2022 as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded 246,780 confirmed cases of the strain so far and at least 75 deaths, prompting ongoing fears that more severe social restrictions could soon be imposed on the British public.Although many scientists believe the new variant is milder than previous mutations, it remains unclear how many of the record number of people infected will end up in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: England and Scotland record further 157,758 cases as pressure grows on NHS

The UK has reported a further 157,758 Covid cases in the past 24 hour period, government figures show as Omicron sweeps through the country.Some 137,541 of those infections were logged in England and 20,217 in Scotland, a new record high. No data was available for Wales or Northern Ireland.The latest official figures come after Boris Johnson ruled out further restrictions, saying England would continue with plan B rules despite growing pressure on the NHS.Speaking on a visit to a vaccination centre in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, the prime minister accepted that hospitals would come under "considerable" pressure in the coming days.But...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs England#Hospital#Omicron#Covid#Uk#Ap#National Health Service#British
The Independent

Fresh alerts issued by hospitals as NHS comes under increasing Covid pressure

Multiple hospitals across the country have declared critical incidents amid warnings the NHS was “in a state of crisis” in the face of staff shortages caused by coronavirus and rising pressures.Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Monday that the Omicron variant “continues to surge through the country” and pressure on the NHS would last for weeks.But cracks were already beginning to show as six NHS trusts had reportedly declared “critical incidents” – where bosses are concerned they may not be able to provide priority services – on Monday evening.Chris Hopson chief executive of NHS Providers – which represents health...
HEALTH SERVICES
WKYT 27

Lexington hospitals prepare for potential post-holiday COVID-19 case surge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With holidays on the horizon, Lexington doctors have concerns with the new omicron variant arriving in Kentucky. Officials both at CHI Saint Joseph and UK HealthCare say they’re seeing steady cases of COVID-19 in their hospitals. However, they’re prepared for cases to rise with holidays on the way and gatherings sure to take place.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Independent

Schools, colleges and creches ‘to reopen as planned’ despite Covid case rates

Schools colleges and creches will reopen later this month despite record numbers of Covid-19 cases in Ireland, Eamon Ryan has said.The Green Party leader said on Sunday that be expected schools to reopen as planned in the coming days, even as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the country.Transport Minister Mr Ryan said there will be challenges, but the solution was not the widespread closure of schools.“It’s important that schools do open on Thursday.“Each school will have different circumstances. It’ll be more difficult probably, in primary than in secondary because it’s more difficult, particularly for a smaller school...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Hospitals ban patient visits to stem rising Covid infections

More than a dozen hospitals across the country have temporarily banned visits in efforts to protect patients and staff amid rising Covid infections.Patients in London Yorkshire and Essex are among those who will no longer be able to receive visitors as growing numbers of people are bringing cases on to wards.Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust in London, which oversees University Hospital Lewisham and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich, said the decision had been “extremely difficult” to make.Exemptions apply, including for end-of-life care, women giving birth and children being visited by their parents.The trust said the restrictions, which came...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX59

UK makes omicron contingency plans for hospitals, schools

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government has been making contingency plans in case hospitals, schools and other workplaces are hit by major staff shortages amid the country’s record-breaking spike in coronavirus infections. Public sector workplaces have been preparing for staff absences ranging from 10% to 25% as COVID-19 sickens more people or forces them to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Concern over ‘leakage’ of infections into over-50s ahead of review of restrictions

Concern is growing about the “leakage” of Omicron infections from younger to older people, even as overall case numbers flatten in the hotspot of London.The education secretary said ministers are watching closely rising case rates in over-50s – the more vulnerable age group – ahead of a decision this week on whether to introduce tougher restrictions.Nadhim Zahawi said infections in the capital, the “epicentre” for the fast-spreading variant, are “beginning to plateau if not drop”.But he added: “The bit that is more concerning is we’re seeing leakage into the over-50s in terms of infection – and they’re the ones...
WORLD
BBC

Covid: Surge hospital hubs in England and warning of 'tsunami' of global cases

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. 1. Nightingale hubs to be set up in eight hospitals. Coronavirus "surge hubs" are to be set up in hospitals across England as they prepare for a potential wave of Omicron admissions. The eight temporary "Nightingale" units will each house about 100 patients. There are also plans to identify sites for a further 4,000 beds if needed. NHS medical director Prof Stephen Powis said the service was on "war footing".
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

NHS in ‘state of crisis’ as hospitals declare critical incidents and PM warns pressure to last for weeks

The NHS is in a “state of crisis”, leaders have warned, as hospitals across the country declared critical incidents and prime minister Boris Johnson admitted pressures will last for “weeks”.Hospitals and ambulance services across the UK have moved up to their highest alert levels as they grapple with “unprecedented pressure”, with Covid driving staffing shortages at the same time as rising admissions.England and Scotland recorded a combined 157,758 new cases of Covid on Monday, while the number of patients in hospitals across England with the disease reached 13,151 – up from 12,615 on New Year’s Day. No new...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

NHS medics call for osteoporosis drug to be recommended in England and Wales

More than 100 experts have called for the first new osteoporosis drug in decades to be recommended for use in England and Wales In a joint letter published in the Sunday Times NHS clinicians called on the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) to repeal its decision not to recommend Romosozumab for people suffering with a severe form of the disease.Romosozumab has already been approved for use in Scotland, Northern Ireland and much of Europe.The drug induces new bone formation and reduces the risk of fracture in patients suffering with osteoporosis, which disproportionately affects women.In the letter,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Regular Covid booster jabs ‘not sustainable’, says government vaccine scientist

Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...
WORLD
The Independent

Critical incidents declared at NHS hospitals amid ‘extreme and unprecedented’ staff shortages

Critical incidents have been declared at a number of hospitals amid “extreme and unprecedented” staff shortages related to Covid.United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), which runs four hospitals across the county, said it was taking “additional steps to maintain services” because of “compromised” staffing levels caused by Covid-19.A leaked internal memo, seen by the Sunday Times, revealed a rapid increase in staff sickness at two sites - Lincoln County Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital - was the biggest factor for the decision.ULHT confirmed an internal critical incident was declared on Saturday night due to staffing pressures – but that essential services...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Covid restrictions may be needed to take pressure off ‘flat-out’ NHS staff, says health service leader

The “next few days are crucial” in determining how the fight against Omicron will play out, with the NHS “arguably [under] more pressure” compared with this time last year, a health leader has said.Chris Hopson, the chief executive of NHS Providers, said staff were working “flat out” and that the government “must be ready to introduce new restrictions at pace if they're needed”.The latest data released on Saturday showed England had broken another record for the number of daily Covid cases.Figures also showed that hospital admissions in England have risen to their highest level since January 2021, while the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

68K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy