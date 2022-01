Halo is a series that would traditionally consider the idea of boss battles to be taboo, excluding the Halo 2 Tartarus boss battle at least. When it comes to Halo Infinite though, the idea of boss battles is utilized to its fullest effect, with many story missions featuring bosses to tackle. From the earliest times against Tremonius to the brutish power of both Hyperius and Tovarus, there’s plenty of difficulty to go around. One of the most difficult bosses to tackle though is the Harbinger, acting as the final battle for our favorite Spartan in Halo Infinite. If you’d like some help though, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to defeat the Harbinger and finish Halo Infinite!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO