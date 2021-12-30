ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Biogen shares slump after Samsung Biologics denial of buyout report

By Steve Goldstein
 5 days ago
Biogen

shares slumped 5% in early premarket action after Samsung Biologics

called a media report it was about to buy the U.S. company "not true." The brief statement didn't elaborate on what was inaccurate about the Korean Economic Daily report which said Biogen could be purchased for about $42 billion, which boosted the Alzheimer drug maker stock by 9% on Wednesday.

MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson JNJ, +0.27% inched 0.27% higher to $171.54 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. +0.64%. rising 0.64% to 4,796.56 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.68%. rising 0.68% to 36,585.06....
MarketWatch

Pfizer doubles sales of COVID-19 pill to U.S. government to 20 million treatment courses

Pfizer Inc. said it will sell an additional 10 million treatment courses of its oral therapy, Paxlovid, to treat COVID-19 to the U.S. government this year. That doubles the total amount of courses contracted by the U.S. government to 20 million, with 10 million courses to be delivered by the end of June and the rest to be delivered by the end of September. Meanwhile, Pfizer's stock sank 2.9% in afternoon trading. "With the Omicron variant surging, the availability of and accessibility to treatment options is of utmost importance, as millions of people are being diagnosed with COVID-19 each and every day," said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla. "With data showing significant reductions in hospitalizations and deaths, along with the potential for Paxlovid to maintain robust antiviral activity against Omicron, we believe this therapy will be an important tool in the fight against COVID-19." Pfizer's stock has still run up 29.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.4%.
MarketWatch

Biogen stock surges after report of talks to be bought by Samsung in a deal that could be valued at more than $40 billion

Shares of Biogen Inc. shot up 8.9% in afternoon trading Wednesday, after the Korea Economic Daily reported that the U.S.-based drug maker is in talks to be acquired by South Korea-based conglomerate Samsung Group in a deal that could value Biogen at roughly $42 billion. That would represent an 11% premium to Biogen's current market capitalization of about $37.88 billion. Citing investment banking sources, the report said Biogen had approached Samsung about a deal to sell its shares, in a deal valued at more than 50 trillion won. Back in 2011, Samsung and Biogen had agreed to form a joint venture to develop bio-pharmaceuticals. Biogen's stock has gained 5.0% year to date, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF has rallied 24.5% and the S&P 500 has advanced 27.6%.
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seeking Alpha

Biogen retraces gains as Street weighs in on deal talks rejected by Samsung

Biogen (BIIB -7.3%) has pared yesterday’s gains after South Korea’s Samsung Group quashed rumors that it was eyeing a buyout deal to acquire the U.S.-based biotech. When The Korea Economic Daily broke the news earlier in the day suggesting over a $24B valuation for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), the company shares reached the highest level in more than a month, recording the biggest intraday rise since June.
Seeking Alpha

Biogen-Samsung deal poses valuation difficulties - Jefferies

Recording the biggest intra-day gain since June when the FDA approved its Alzheimer’s therapy Aduhelm, Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares closed at over a one-month high on the news of a potential M&A deal with South Korea’s Samsung Group (OTC:SSNLF). Citing investment banking sources, The Korea Economic Daily reported Thursday...
FiercePharma

Biogen's roller coaster 2021 takes another surprising turn with report of $42B Samsung buyout interest

Samsung Group is in talks to buy Biogen in a deal that could be worth $42 billion, the Korea Economic Daily reported Wednesday, citing investment banking sources. If the report is true—and if negotiations succeed—Samsung would take control of Biogen at a time when the biotech is laboring to launch its controversial Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, and suffering from declining revenues as generics eat away sales of its flagship multiple sclerosis drug, Tecfidera.
wraltechwire.com

Biogen stock surges 10% on report of possible sale

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Shares in Biogen, the drug giant that has a major presence in RTP, surged Wednesday when rumors emerged that the company was exploring a possible acquisition by Samsung Biologics. However, the report was deined by the South Korea-based company. Shares were off some 5% in...
Benzinga

Why Biogen Shares Are Falling Today

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) is trading lower Thursday morning after Samsung BioLogics denied that its parent company, Samsung Group, is looking to buy Biogen. Korea Economic Daily reported Wednesday that Biogen had approached Samsung for a buyout, citing investment banking sources. The deal could be reportedly valued at $42 billion.
pymnts

Samsung Could Purchase Alzheimer’s Drugmaker Biogen

Samsung Group is in talks to buy the American drugmaker Biogen, according to published reports Wednesday (Dec. 29). Biogen has apparently approached the South Korean company to purchase its shares, which could be valued at more than $42 billion. In June, Biogen landed regulatory approval in the U.S. for its...
whtc.com

China Evergrande shares fall after report of missed coupon payments

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of China Evergrande Group tumbled in opening trades in Asia after a report that it did not pay offshore coupons due on Tuesday. Evergrande, whose $19 billion in international bonds are in cross-default after it missed a deadline to pay coupons earlier this month, has new coupon payments worth $255 million due on Tuesday for its June 2023 and 2025 notes.
Financial World

Cambridge’s Biogen in talks with Samsung over $42bn sell-off deal, shares jump 9.46%

Samsung Group, the Seoul-based S. Korean multinational industrial conglomerate, had been in an advanced stage talk to purchase Cambridge-headquartered American multinational drugmaker Biogen Inc in a deal what could value the Massachusetts-based biotechnology firm over an eye-popping $42 billion, a Korea Economic Daily newspaper report had unveiled late on Wednesday citing unnamed investment banking sources who had been overseeing the proceedings.
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

