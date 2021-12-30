ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves News: Tyler Matzek on Freddie Freeman Deal, Kyle Seager’s retirement, and more

By Kaitlyn Monnin
Talking Chop
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest questions of the offseason is whether Freddie Freeman will be returning to the Atlanta roster for the 2022 season. Fans have made it clear that re-signing Freeman is top priority, and current Braves players are beginning to chime in....

www.talkingchop.com

Related
FanSided

Freddie Freeman drama could hurt Braves for years to come if they aren’t careful

The Atlanta Braves must act swiftly and carefully with top free agent Freddie Freeman once the MLB lockout comes to and end. Freeman will decide between the Braves, Dodgers, Blue Jays and Yankees (among any other mystery teams) once the lockout finally comes to an end. Until then, the speculation only grows as to what Freeman will do, though the overwhelming majority of pundits and folks around baseball assume he’ll re-sign with Atlanta.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Braves’ Tyler Matzek roasts Rob Manfred over MLB Network’s firing of Ken Rosenthal

There is an ongoing lockout in the MLB, but baseball grabbed headlines Monday night when it was revealed that the MLB Network decided to let go of veteran reporter Ken Rosenthal. It was something that got plenty of buzz on social media, many of which blame commissioner Rob Manfred as the primary reason why Rosenthal got the boot from the league’s official media outlet. Among those who voiced their strong feelings towards Manfred is Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek.
MLB
Talking Chop

State of the Braves: Travis d’Arnaud leads deep catching core

As Major League Baseball hits pause and we await the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, the Atlanta Braves continue to bask in their World Series glory. With no transactions for at least another couple weeks, this presents an opportunity to take a look at the organization as a whole. With the Braves playing into November this past season, there was minimal chance to evaluate where the organization stands heading into an important offseason.
MLB
beyondtheboxscore.com

Mariners’ long-time third baseman Kyle Seager is retiring

Last week veteran third baseman Kyle Seager announced his retirement. The Mariners took Seager in the third round of the 2009 draft and got plenty of bang-for-their-buck, as Seager served as a staple at third base for over a decade. Defying expectations was a hallmark for Seager. As he advanced...
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves still have questions to answer at first base and in the outfield

As 2022 begins, the Atlanta Braves still have a number of question marks remaining for their position player group. Freddie Freeman remains unsigned and is still the top priority. Beyond Freeman, Atlanta still needs to address its outfield situation, particularly in center. The bench should be another area of focus as the team operated with a thin group before reinforcements arrived at the trade deadline in 2021.
MLB
Talking Chop

Sizing up where each NL East team stands currently

The NL East was a pretty disappointing division in 2021 and that certainly helped the Atlanta Braves stay within striking distance despite an underwhelming start of the season. The Braves of course retooled their roster at the trade deadline and finished strong winning the World Series. The New York Mets...
MLB
Lookout Landing

Top 11 Kyle Seager moments

This might be the definition of damning with faint praise, but Kyle Seager’s Mariners tenure will forever be linked with the past decade of baseball in Seattle. He arrived as a baby-faced, flaxen-haired youth from UNC, and departed a slightly more grizzled-faced, less-haired man after eleven years of solid production, punching the time card at third base while surrounded largely by plodding mediocrity punctuated with the occasional burst of competent-to-exciting baseball. In a decade that saw the Mariners swing through competition cycles, as players came and went more frequently than corner teriyaki joints, Seager was the steady heartbeat of baseball in Seattle, providing highlight reel plays in key, high-stakes moments—but also in lost seasons, in smaller moments that nonetheless loomed large thanks to the consistent quality Seager provided every day, both as a player and as a person. Here are 11 of our favorite moments, one for every year of his Mariners career.
MLB
FanSided

Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek adds another win during offseason

Rob Manfred was already an extremely unpopular figure amongst baseball fans and the players. The decision made by MLB Network to not bring Ken Rosenthal back due to his criticism of Manfred went over like a lead balloon on social media as the well regarded reporter was praised for his integrity. This also gave players, such as Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek, a chance to take their shots at the commissioner.
MLB
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
MLB
NBC Sports

How Bonds is faring so far on his final Baseball Hall ballot

Every January since 2013, a collective groan could be heard throughout the Bay Area with each new Baseball Hall of Fame class announcement. That's because, for nine consecutive years, Barry Bonds has been denied enshrinement in Cooperstown. Now entering his 10th and final season on the ballot, the former Giants...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Ken Rosenthal releases statement in response to losing MLB Network job

Ken Rosenthal shared a statement on Monday in response to a report about him losing his job with MLB Network. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported Monday about Rosenthal’s status. He said that Rosenthal was quietly taken off-air by MLB Network in 2020 for about three months due to criticism of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. Marchand further reported that Rosenthal has since been forced out at MLB Network entirely, as the reporter’s contract was not renewed for 2022.
MLB
FanSided

This former Chicago Cubs pitcher has a new baseball home

The Chicago Cubs made a lot of bad decisions after winning the World Series in 2016. One of them was giving Tyler Chatwood a ridiculous contract that he had absolutely no chance of living up to. He had a cup of coffee with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in 2011 before five solid years with the Colorado Rockies from 2012-2017 (he didn’t pitch in 2013).
MLB
Sporting News

Ken Rosenthal broke an MLB commandment: Thou shalt not speak ill of Rob Manfred

MLB Network: Happy talk about the national pastime, all the time. Or else. The league media arm executed the "or else" recently by not renewing network insider Ken Rosenthal's contract. His offense? Per Andrew Marchand of the York Post, it was less-than-glowing words he wrote about MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on the pages of one of Rosenthal's other employers, The Athletic, during the COVID-related labor battle of 2020.
MLB
FanSided

Curt Schilling wouldn’t wear a Red Sox cap on his Hall of Fame plaque

Curt Schilling still holds a grudge against the Boston Red Sox. Curt Schilling‘s chances of being inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame are trending in the wrong direction but he’s already put plenty of thought into which team he plans to represent if he does get in. Spoiler Alert: It won’t be the Boston Red Sox.
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Former Cubs outfielder Larry Biittner has passed away

The Cubs announced the passing of outfielder Larry Biittner on their official Twitter account this afternoon. He was 75 years old. The Cubs acquired Biittner from the Montreal Expos May 17, 1976, along with pitcher Steve Renko, for Andre Thornton. This wasn’t a good deal for the Cubs, as Thornton went on to a fine career, mostly with Cleveland.
MLB

