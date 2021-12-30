Braves News: Tyler Matzek on Freddie Freeman Deal, Kyle Seager’s retirement, and more

This might be the definition of damning with faint praise, but Kyle Seager’s Mariners tenure will forever be linked with the past decade of baseball in Seattle. He arrived as a baby-faced, flaxen-haired youth from UNC, and departed a slightly more grizzled-faced, less-haired man after eleven years of solid production, punching the time card at third base while surrounded largely by plodding mediocrity punctuated with the occasional burst of competent-to-exciting baseball. In a decade that saw the Mariners swing through competition cycles, as players came and went more frequently than corner teriyaki joints, Seager was the steady heartbeat of baseball in Seattle, providing highlight reel plays in key, high-stakes moments—but also in lost seasons, in smaller moments that nonetheless loomed large thanks to the consistent quality Seager provided every day, both as a player and as a person. Here are 11 of our favorite moments, one for every year of his Mariners career.

MLB ・ 23 HOURS AGO