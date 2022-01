It’s not game night. Tonight’s home game against Carolina was postponed due to optimism. That is, that there would soon be a time when Canadian teams could sell full arenas and not lose buckets of money. It appeared that for the January 1 game, the Leafs just didn’t have any ticketed fans at all. Which makes some sense. By the time you add up the numbers of people in the arena, the tickets left over to sell are not worth the bother at a limit of 1,000, and it’s entirely possible that limit is going right down to zero soon.

