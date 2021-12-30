Righteous Reflection On Being African: A Kwanzaa Meditation

Matthew 6:33 “But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.”. First things first: before you start 2022, as can be said before we start every morning, the first minute, first hour, first more than anything else, seek the kingdom of God and his righteousness. Why? Genesis 1:1 tells us, “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.” How were these created? John 1: 1-2 says, “In the beginning was the Word and the Word was with God and the Word was God.” He was in the beginning with God (Colossians 1:15) the Christ, the Son of God is the image of the invisible God. The Firstborn of creation; for by Him all things were created that are in heaven and that are in Earth, visible and invisible. Whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities or powers all things were created by Him.

