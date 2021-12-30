ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Righteous Reflection On Being African: A Kwanzaa Meditation

By Dr. Maulana Karenga, Professor, Chair of Africana Studies
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKwanzaa is a time of celebration, remembrance, reflection and recommitment. It requires these practices throughout the holiday. But the last day of Kwanzaa is dedicated to deep reflection, meditation on the meaning and measure of being African and how this is understood and asserted for good in the world in essential,...

sdvoice.info

Happy Kwanzaa: African Americans Celebrate Their African Heritage

Kwanzaa, a Swahili word that means “first fruits,” is a seven-day festival that honors African heritage in African American culture. Kwanzaa takes place each year in the United States from December 26 to January 1 and celebrates family and community through music, dance, poetry, storytelling and art. Maulana...
Savannah Tribune

Kwanzaa: A Celebration of African-American Family, Community & Culture (December 26 – January 1)

Come out and be a part of the Beach Institute’s Kwanzaa Celebration. Every night during Kwanzaa, December 26-January 1. st, we will be discussing and celebrating the principles and practices of Kwanzaa. This promises to be an uplifting and celebratory time of community, jubilation, and joy!! The first night of Kwanzaa (Umoja-Unity), Sunday, December 26, the festivities will begin at 5:00 PM, every other night of Kwanzaa the events will begin at 5:30 PM We have an extraordinary line up of speakers and performers. This promises to be a proud, warm, and uplifting time of family, culture, and community! The Beach Institute is located at 502 Harris Street.
Frantz Fanon
Maulana Karenga
mnhs.org

Happy Kwanzaa!

Yesterday was the first day of Kwanzaa, the annual celebration of African American heritage, unity, and culture. This cloth doll was made by Phyllis Chatham of Minneapolis in 2012 to celebrate Kwanzaa, using mainly African fabrics. The dress is mainly orange with multicolored strips and a matching crown. From the...
Bakersfield Californian

Music, performance will bring African culture to life in Kwanzaa Celebration

After having to cancel last year due to the pandemic, the annual Kwanzaa Celebration returns Wednesday. Honoring the African heritage celebration through performances, art, food, clothing and artifacts remains the focus, according to Bakari Sanyu, director of the Sankofa Collective, a nonprofit organization aimed at providing education about African culture.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
AOL Corp

'Kwanzaa is necessary': The holiday celebrating African American culture presses on virtually, again

AKRON, Ohio – In the midst of the highly infectious omicron variant of the coronavirus, many Kwanzaa celebrations are being hosted virtually for a second year. The holiday, which commemorates African American culture, began Sunday and continues until the new year, honoring traditions of the Nguzo Saba: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.
AKRON, OH
The Uvalde Leader-News

Seek kingdom of God for righteousness, joy, peace

Matthew 6:33 “But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.”. First things first: before you start 2022, as can be said before we start every morning, the first minute, first hour, first more than anything else, seek the kingdom of God and his righteousness. Why? Genesis 1:1 tells us, “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.” How were these created? John 1: 1-2 says, “In the beginning was the Word and the Word was with God and the Word was God.” He was in the beginning with God (Colossians 1:15) the Christ, the Son of God is the image of the invisible God. The Firstborn of creation; for by Him all things were created that are in heaven and that are in Earth, visible and invisible. Whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities or powers all things were created by Him.
cbslocal.com

Kwanzaa Underway, Honors African Americans’ Ancestral Roots

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Kwanzaa celebrations are officially underway. Sunday marked the first night of the seven-day non-religious holiday observed in the US, meant to honor African Americans’ ancestral roots. The celebration lasts until January 1. The name comes from the Swahili phrase “matunda ya kwanza,” which means “first...
News4Jax.com

Celebrating Kwanzaa

Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African-American culture from December 26 to January 1, culminating in a communal feast called Karamu, usually on the sixth day. It was created by activist Maulana Karenga, based on African harvest festival traditions from various parts of Africa, including West and Southeast Africa. Kwanzaa was first celebrated in 1966.
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
asheville.com

The History of Kwanzaa

Kwanzaa was first celebrated in 1966 as an African American holiday which has its roots in African cultural traditions. It was created by scholar, educator, and activist Dr. Maulana Karenga to introduce and reinforce the Nguzo Saba. The holiday reaffirms the Pan African philosophy which honors nature, culture, communitarian values,...
actionnewsnow.com

Community educators and children came together to teach dozens about African American culture and tradition on the first day of Kwanzaa

CHICO, Calif. - An event teaching people about the importance of African American culture and tradition on the first day of Kwanzaa was hosted at the Chico Women's Club today. “Most Americans in general are still learning about Kwanzaa, which includes myself. This is an opportunity for us to come together and learn about the 7 principles, which are character enhancing and community building principles that are universal," said the Founder and Community Educator of Amma Culture, Anecia Johnson.
CHICO, CA
thecantoncitizen.com

Habari Gani: Reflections on the 7 Principles of Kwanzaa

The following reflections are adapted from a series of social media posts authored by Canton resident and CDEI member Naomi Akan to commemorate Kwanzaa — an annual, seven-day celebration of African heritage, unity and culture celebrated throughout the world. For each day of Kwanzaa in 2020, Akan highlighted one of the holiday’s Seven Principles — collectively called the Nguzo Saba — while exploring the “different ways we can apply these concepts in our daily lives.”
CANTON, MA
Bakersfield Californian

Annual Kwanzaa celebration allows expression, connection with African culture

From the parking lot on Wednesday, the drumbeat beckoned, enticing all to join. Bakersfield residents followed the rhythmic pounding into the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center’s gym, where the Teye Sa Thiosanne Drum and Dance Company pounded out patterns paired with chants during the annual Kwanzaa celebration hosted by the Sankofa Collective, the city of Bakersfield and other vendors.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

