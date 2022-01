I am looking up at the house. And I am thinking, in the manner of a million annoying advertisements everywhere at this time of year, new year, new you…. I always considered it ludicrous that people gave their cars names, genders, but this might be because I don’t drive and have no more affection for the car we own than for a taxi I hail in the street. But this house, somehow, feels female. When the men came to drill holes into her façade to anchor the scaffolding, the sound of the drilling made me anxious, like I should apologise to her somehow for this monstrous indignity. I felt the same sense of, “It’s for your own good, you just wait and see” as I do when I take the dogs to the vet.

