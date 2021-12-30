New Selfridges owners plan hotel and apartments for Oxford Street store

With a new year comes fresh perspective in the men’s market. While there is much hope that the supply chain conundrum of last year is resolved in the first half of 2022, retailers are also faced with rising inflation and the challenges of captivating consumers amid a resurgence of COVID this winter. Overall, though, most storeowners are optimistic, and retailers are expecting to see a continuation of trends that blossomed during the last two years. Sneakers are continuing to dominate the footwear business, and tailored clothing is on the rise. Here, menswear executives open up about their top performing categories, what they want...

APPAREL ・ 1 HOUR AGO