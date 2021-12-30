ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Selfridges owners plan hotel and apartments for Oxford Street store

By Matt Oliver
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelfridges will add an upmarket hotel and flats to its Oxford Street site under plans revealed by the department store’s new owners. The revamp of the flagship store, which the retailer has occupied for more than a century, will also include an improved food hall. Thailand’s Central Group...

