ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China to stabilise markets, adopt registration-based IPO system - official

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AKWb0_0dYz8Rmz00

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -The chairman of China’s securities regulator, Yi Huiman, said China will stabilize and reform its capital markets next year, state-backed Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday.

Yi said China will reform its stock market next year to adopt a comprehensive registration-based IPO system, which is currently only adopted by the newly established Beijing Stock Exchange, ChiNext and STAR Market.

“The conditions to employ a comprehensive registration-based IPO system are gradually being met,” Yi told Xinhua. “We are stepping up efforts to formulate a market-wide registration system reform plan ... to ensure its smooth implementation.”

Yi also said China will accelerate the reform of its offshore listing system and strengthen its cooperation with international securities regulation.

In terms of regulation, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will step up scrutiny of fund raising and M&A activities in some sensitive areas, Yi told Xinhua.

He added that China will try to defuse debt default risks and eliminate their spillover effects.

Debt woes in China’s $5 trillion property sector, including China Evergrande Group, is being widely watched by global financial markets concerned about broader contagion.

Comments / 0

Related
Fudzilla

China’s moon plans making the NASA look a bit silly

"China has formally approved three missions targeting the south pole of the moon, with the first to launch around 2024. each with different goals and an array of spacecraft. "The trio make up the so-called fourth phase for the Chinese lunar exploration programme, which most recently landed on the moon last December with a sample-return mission dubbed Chang'e 5.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

China switches on ‘artificial sun’ that is five times hotter than the real thing

A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Xinhua News Agency#Capital Markets#Beijing Stock Exchange#Chinext#Star Market#Csrc#M A#China Evergrande Group
Daily Mail

China claims to have beaten US to develop next generation heat-seeking hypersonic missiles that could hone in on stealth fighter jets, aircraft carriers and moving vehicles

China claims it has beaten the United States to developing heat-seeking hypersonic missiles that could hone in on targets including aircraft carriers and moving vehicles. The development, which is likely to add intensity to the ongoing arms race between China, the US and Russia, comes after Beijing denied testing a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August.
POLITICS
Axios

China's "zero COVID" challenge is getting tougher

In New York City, 85,476 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. In Xi’an, which has a larger population, that number was 122. But it’s the central Chinese city that’s currently living under the world’s strictest lockdown. Why it matters: The Chinese government is going to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's Dec factory activity returns to growth, beats forecasts- Caixin PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s factory activity grew at its fastest pace in six months in December, driven by production hikes and easing price pressures, but a weaker job market and business confidence added uncertainty, a private survey showed on Tuesday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
101 WIXX

‘Evergrande return our money!’ Investors protest at office of Chinese developer

GUANGZHOU, China (Reuters) – Investors in financial products issued by China Evergrande Group protested outside the cash-strapped company’s offices in Guangzhou on Tuesday, with many worried that their returns would be sacrificed to keep real estate projects afloat. Members of the crowd of roughly 100 people shouted “Evergrande,...
ECONOMY
Bangor Daily News

China: No More Mr. Nice Guy

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. More than 200 Hong Kong police raided and shut down one of the last pro-democracy news websites in Hong Kong on Wednesday, in the...
CHINA
The Guardian

Taiwan ‘buys 20,400 bottles of Lithuanian rum rejected by China’

Taiwan’s government is sharing cocktail recipes with the public after it reportedly bought 20,400 bottles of Lithuanian rum bound for China amid a row between Vilnius and Beijing. The state-owned Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor (TTL) said it made the purchase in December to support Lithuania after learning the shipment...
CHINA
The Independent

Elon Musk’s Tesla under fire for opening showroom in China’s Xinjiang

Electric carmaker Tesla is facing criticism for opening a showroom in China’s Xinjiang where authorities are accused of committing human rights abuses against the minority Uyghurs.Tesla’s new sales and service centre opened in Xinjiang last week, according to an announcement by the company on Chinese social media website Weibo.“The Urumqi Tesla Center officially opens #inanewdirection... As the first Tesla Center in Xinjiang, this location integrates sales, service and delivery. It will help Xinjiang users enjoy the experience of one-stop service, escorting Tesla car owners on their journey to the west,” said the post, according to CNBC.On Monday, Ibrahim Hooper, communications...
BUSINESS
AFP

Troubled Evergrande suspends share trading again

Embattled Chinese developer giant Evergrande announced Monday it was once again suspending trading of its shares in Hong Kong ahead of an announcement.  "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00am on 3 January 2022 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information," the group said in a short statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
MARKETS
Washington Post

China Evergrande’s $300 billion cash crunch is deepened by demolition order

A demolition order from authorities on the southern Chinese island of Hainan has plunged embattled property giant Evergrande into a fresh publicity crisis amid an investigation into the legality of a major project’s planning permits. Trading of China Evergrande Group shares was suspended Monday following reports from local media...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Troubled Chinese developer told to demolish resort

A troubled Chinese real estate developer that is struggling with 310 billion US dollars (£229 billion) in debt has announced that it has been ordered to demolish a 39-building resort complex, in a new blow to its finances.Evergrande Group gave no explanation, but news reports said the government of Danzhou, a city on the southern island province of Hainan found that the complex was improperly built and violated urban planning law.Evergrande’s struggle to comply with tighter official restrictions on the use of borrowed money by China’s real estate industry has prompted fears of a possible default and financial crisis....
ECONOMY
The Independent

Taiwan buys Lithuanian rum ‘blocked by China’ amid diplomatic row

Taiwan bought a large shipment of Lithuanian rum bound for China after learning that Chinese customs were set to block it amid a diplomatic row between Beijing and Vilnius.The state-owned Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor (TTL) said on Tuesday that it decided to go ahead with the purchase of 20,400 bottles of rum in December to support Lithuania.“TTL stood up at the right time, purchased the rum and brought it to Taiwan,” the South China Morning Post reported the company as saying. “Lithuania supports us and we support Lithuania – TTL calls for a toast to that.”Beijing and Vilnius are locked...
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

264K+
Followers
262K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy