Oklahoma County, OK

Edmond City Council Hires New Management For Youth Sports Leagues

By Jordan Dafnis
 5 days ago
Edmond City Council has hired a new organization to manage youth sports leagues in 2022 following a controversial hire last season.

The previous company, Edmond All Sports Inc., came under fire last season when they hired a man under investigation for child rape in Oklahoma County to umpire a baseball game.

After that incident, the city then terminated their contract.

During a special session Wednesday, Edmond City Council signed a one-year contract with the Edmond Youth Sports Association.

The group will take over youth softball and baseball for 2022.

EYSA president, Jeffery Ludlam, said in a statement,

“We are honored to be selected to run the baseball and softball leagues.

We will provide both a developmental league along with hosting local and national tournaments."

The city is hoping that parents will feel safer with the new hire.

