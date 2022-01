How is this fair? Good morning Danger and Loui I want to ask your audience what they think about this. My husband and I travel a lot right now because of our job. We are starting our own business and our eldest adult daughters watch our 9 year old son while we are away or at work. All of our kids turned out to have good discipline when it comes to their homework and chores. Our son had an end of year project due before Christmas break. He worked hard on it and he was very proud of himself. Our son came home upset. He was very angry at us and when we finally asked what was bothering him he told us his teacher gave him an F on his project because we didn’t sign his project! His teacher did include that a parent signature was required to get credit. This was around the time my husband and I were out of town for work. When the teacher asked who signed it, he told her his sister did. IDK if the teacher assumed our daughter is a child??? She is an adult and her signature should of been enough. I am very heated. Our son should not have been punished because he has busy working parents. His teacher isn’t available to dispute this until after winter break. Meanwhile our son has a lot of resentment towards us. IDK what to do. Help!

