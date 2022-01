Party season is definitely upon us, as proven by some of the super-dazzling outfits on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet on Tuesday, December 7th. Halle Berry was one of the many A-listers to go down the sparkly route at the awards ceremony, and we are absolutely head over heels with her outfit of choice! The 55-year-old actress channeled one of her most iconic roles, and walked the red carpet in a seriously sexy catsuit from the Rick Owens Fall 2021 RTW collection. And we’re confident that Catwoman herself would give it her seal of approval!

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 26 DAYS AGO