The Headlines SABINE WEISS, the storied Swiss street photographer whose career stretched more than seven decades, died at her home in Paris, the AFP reports. She was 97. Weiss shot everything, from portraits of celebrities like Alberto Giacometti and Brigitte Bardot to all types of chance sights in various cities. "I went into morgues and into factories, I took pictures of rich people and I took pictures of fashion," the AFP quoted her saying. "But what remains are the pictures I took for myself, in stolen moments." BBC News has published a portfolio of her images. Late in life, Weiss stopped taking photos...

