A lot of people are actually impressed by the Motorola Edge X30 which came up as the world’s first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. But there is another flagship killer even more affordable which is catalyzing the attention of the experts: the new Motorola Edge S30. A lot of people are wondering whether or not the Motorola Edge S30 is the best flagship killer in terms of value for money. In order to understand it, we think that the best way is comparing it to the other flagship killers providing the same level of performance. After the comparison with the Motorola Edge X30, here is a comparison between Motorola Edge S30 and Realme GT.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO