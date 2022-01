Taylor Fleming received over 70 blood transfusions as doctors tried desperately to save her young life following a tragic car accident. Her family continues to turn their heartbreak into hope by helping other hospital patients with a special blood drive in memory of Taylor. They are inviting the entire Cicero community to help them give back — by donating blood. “Taylor was such a giving and caring person and we want to continue to give in her honor. This annual blood drive is a perfect way to give back to the community and remember Taylor’s giving spirit,” said David Guido, Taylor’s uncle.

