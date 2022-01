If your refrigerator is long overdue for a good cleaning, you are not alone. According to The Wall Street Journal, many Americans don't like cleaning their appliance, and most only do so once or twice a year. Even if you're already in the kitchen cleaning your stove, the idea of sifting through decomposing heads of lettuce and pungent takeout boxes can be overwhelming. Within a couple of weeks or even a few days, it can become a war zone of molding cheese and vegetables, forgotten leftovers, and expired condiments.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO