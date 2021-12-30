ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemmy's ashes turned into tattoos for crew members

Cover picture for the articleLemmy's ashes have been used to create tattoos for Motörhead's tour manager and production assistant. The iconic heavy metal band's frontman passed away in December 2015, at the age of 70, a short while after being diagnosed with cancer. And the 'Ace of Spades' hitmaker's request before his...

