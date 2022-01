A popular crypto analyst says that altcoins are primed to surge and he’s eyeing one key sector that could see the biggest gains. In a new strategy session, Nicholas Merten tells his 489,000 YouTube subscribers that although Bitcoin (BTC) looks somewhat stagnant, money isn’t moving out of the markets completely but instead shifting into altcoins. He’s particularly interested in seeing how much the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector can break out to the upside.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO