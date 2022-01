The class of companies usually referred to as ‘Big Tech' – Microsoft, Alphabet (Google), Meta (Facebook), Amazon, and Apple – have had a busy year to say the least. Whilst companies the world over bent and buckled under the weight of the Covid crisis, for Big Tech, business has been booming with a capital B. But Big Tech are no more a stranger to scandal than they are to profit, and this year has certainly had its moments.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO