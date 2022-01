WAVES price prediction appears to be bullish. The strongest resistance is present at $17.9. The WAVES price prediction reveals that the cryptocurrency shows heavy fluctuating behavior with huge decline and incline gaps. On January 3, 2022, the price skyrocketed from $15.14 to $15.79. After this, the price experienced a huge flash crash and declined to $15.16 on the same day. The price gradually rose to $15.6. On January 4, 2022, the price increased slightly and went to $15.76, only to plummet again to $15.14. The price gradually increased went to $15.42, which is the current price of WAVES.

