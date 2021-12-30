ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Year in Review: RDU's recovery gains steam, but still far from complete

By Lauren Ohnesorge
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 was a year of recovery at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, which saw its traffic numbers slashed at the onset of the pandemic almost two years ago. While passenger volume climbed significantly from 2020's numbers, the recovery was dampened by the delta variant in a big way. But RDU restarted key capital...

FodorsTravel

The 10 Worst Airlines in the World

Airlines can be hauntingly terrible: uncomfortable seats, stale and pricey food, lack of entertainment, delays and cancelations, and unsympathetic staff to top it all off. If you’ve ever faced this first hand, you know it’s not an experience you’ll ever want to revisit, no matter how tempting the fare.
CBS LA

Flight Cancellations At LAX, Elsewhere Continue To Disrupt Travel

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More flights Sunday were canceled at Los Angeles International Airport and others due to the Omicron variant and weather. A total of 207 flights canceled were canceled at LAX Sunday due to COVID-19 and weather issues. “My flight got canceled three times already,” said Ashley Hernandez, a traveler at LAX Sunday. “And it was due to a lack of crewmates.” On Sunday, flights were canceled at LAX, John Wayne Airport in O.C., Long Beach Airport as well as the Hollywood-Burbank Airport, totaling 140 flight cancellations, the bulk of which were at LAX. This holiday weekend, about 10 million passengers were expected to fly. “We were on the phone with customer service and on the internet,” said Jonathan Schwarts, an LA resident. “Trying to find different flights.  And the check-out screen wasn’t working.” Airlines blame bad weather and the highly contagious Omicron variant for the disruption to air travel. The variant was infecting workers in the airline industry, including close to 1,800 TSA workers. United Airlines, for instance, was offering triple pay to pilots in hopes of easing airline shortages.
bizjournals

DFW tech company sells for up to $115 million to public Atlanta firm

A local company has landed a deal that could mean more than $100 million. Bedford's Payix — which provides a technology platform around payments — was acquired by Atlanta’s Repay Holdings Corp., according to a statement released Monday. The deal could be worth up to $115 million....
WSAV News 3

Thousands of flights canceled, delayed at start of workweek

(AP) — A winter storm that hit the mid-Atlantic on Monday combined with pandemic-caused shortages of airline workers to push flight cancellations to a holiday-season high, creating more frustration for travelers just trying to get home. More than 3,000 U.S. flights and about 4,700 worldwide were canceled by late afternoon Monday on the East Coast, […]
bizjournals

People On The Move

Kyle Garren, a specialist logistics has joined the team to handle new business development and charter sales for the brand working within the TwinProp,TurboProp and Jet categories. Consulting on business and personal travel will be the focus with emphasis on promoting Safety, Transparency in Pricing, and Enhancing the travel experience will be top priorities. Additional focus will be on management of newly purchased general aviation aircraft specializing in the Pilatus PC12 aircraft.
simpleflying.com

Which Was The Most On-Time Airline Last Year?

With 2021 in the bag, airlines will be looking back at their performance and seeing where they can improve. There are some expected results but plenty of surprises when looking at which operators were the most on time. Cirium has shared a report highlighting the airlines that are most frequently...
bizjournals

San Jose data connectivity business Credo Technology Group files plans to go public

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. is the first Bay Area company to file new plans to go public in 2022. The San Jose company led by co-founder and CEO William Brennan provides chips and cables for high-speed data transmission. It set a placeholder fundraising target of $100 million that's likely to change when it formally announces the price targets for its initial public offering.
bizjournals

VC funding update: Which Boston-area startups raised money in December

What a month, what a year. In some sectors, December is slow for business. Not so in Boston's startup scene, which saw companies raise upwards of $800 million in new capital, by our count. Here are some of the highlights, with handy links to our coverage or the company's announcements:
bizjournals

Boston insurance tech startup buys a London platform

With the acquisition, Corvus Insurance is entering the global market for cybersecurity insurance underwriting. Join the Boston Business Journal for a virtual discussion on the economy and looking ahead. 2022 Best Places to Work. Best People + Best Place = Best Results. The Best Places to Work program recognizes the...
