Palm Springs Film Festival 2022 postponed due to rise in Omicron cases

Organizers have canceled the 2022 Palm Springs International Film Festival over Covid fears. The event, which had been set for January 7-17 in the desert city east of Los Angeles, already had canceled its January 6 awards gala. The 2021 event also was canceled after initially being pushed to a February-March run. Here is today’s announcement from a rep for the festival: Based on the current rise of COVID cases, the Palm Springs International Film Society has announced that the Film Festival will not take place this year from January 7-17. This follows the cancellation of the January 6 Film Awards. After thoughtful...

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO