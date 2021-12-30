ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs Film Festival 2022 postponed due to rise in Omicron cases

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 6 days ago

www.suncommercial.com

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs International Film Festival will go on despite awards gala cancelation

The Palm Springs International Film Awards has been canceled by event organizers but the festival itself is still on. The screening portion of the Palm Springs International Film Festival will take place from January 7 through January 17, 2022. Proof of vaccination and the wearing of a mask will be required. News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with The post Palm Springs International Film Festival will go on despite awards gala cancelation appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
cvindependent.com

Back on the Big Screen: A Chat With Lili Rodriguez, the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Artistic Director, About 2022 Plans

The pandemic is still raging—a fact that has caused the Palm Springs International Film Festival to yet again change things up. There was no festival in 2021—you know why—and the 2022 festival was scheduled to include the return of the star-studded Film Awards gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Kristen Stewart, Jennifer Hudson, Andrew Garfield, Lady Gaga and many other marquee names were slated to show up, walk the red carpet and accept awards in front of a crowd of about 2,500 people.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
imdb.com

Capri Hollywood Film Festival Navigates Omicron Variant While Expanding Festivities

For its upcoming 26th edition the Capri Hollywood Intl. Film Festival, dedicated to launching Oscar hopefuls and establishing a creative and business bridgehead between Hollywood and Italy’s film and showbiz communities, is countering the Omicron variant by expanding its venues beyond the “blue island” off the coast of Naples.
MOVIES
Deadline

Palm Springs Film Festival Canceled As Covid Surge Intensifies; Was Set To Start January 7

Organizers have canceled the 2022 Palm Springs International Film Festival over Covid fears. The event, which had been set for January 7-17 in the desert city east of Los Angeles, already had canceled its January 6 awards gala. The 2021 event also was canceled after initially being pushed to a February-March run. Here is today’s announcement from a rep for the festival: Based on the current rise of COVID cases, the Palm Springs International Film Society has announced that the Film Festival will not take place this year from January 7-17. This follows the cancellation of the January 6 Film Awards. After thoughtful...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Screendaily

2022 Palm Springs festival cancelled amid record US infection levels

In the latest festival and awards season casualty of the pandemic Palm Springs International Film Society has cancelled the 2021 edition of Palm Springs International Film Festival amid record infections levels in the US. The event had been scheduled to run January 6-17 2022 and typically hosts contingents from international...
MOVIES
UPI News

Palm Springs Film Festival canceled; Westminster Dog Show delayed due to COVID-19

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- California's Palm Springs Film Festival, which was scheduled to run Jan. 7-17, has been canceled due to the rising number of cases of COVID-19. "After thoughtful consideration, the Film Society feels this is the most responsible decision to ensure the safety of our patrons, filmmakers and staff," the festival's Twitter account said Wednesday. "Those who have purchased festival tickets and passes will receive a refund. For most, the refund will be returned to their original method of payment."
TRAVEL
palmspringslife.com

Palm Canyon Roadhouse in Palm Springs heads into its 15th year promoting live music, and ready for Oasis Music Festival acts to hit its stage.

Beau MacDougall is one of the acts slated to appear at Palm Canyon Roadhouse in Palm Springs during the Oasis Music Festival, Jan. 26-30. Heading into its 15th year, Palm Canyon Roadhouse’s stage is always set for a night of amazing music. By day, the restaurant is cozy and warm; by night, it comes alive with electric energy.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
operawire.com

PROTOTYPE Festival Postpones 2022 Festival Due to COVID-19

The PROTOTYPE Festival alongside partners St. Ann’s Warehouse, La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club, and Abrons Arts Center have postponed this year’s 10th-anniversary festival to January of 2023. The festival, which was scheduled to run Jan. 7-16, 20222, noted that due to the current surge in COVID cases and...
FESTIVAL
spectrumnews1.com

Palm Springs International Film Festival canceled due to COVID concerns

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — With COVID-19 cases surging, the Palm Springs International Film Festival was canceled Wednesday. "After thoughtful consideration, the Film Society feels this is the most responsible decision to ensure the safety of our patrons, filmmakers and staff," festival organizers said in a statement. "Those who have purchased festival tickets and passes will receive a refund."
PALM SPRINGS, CA
niagaranow.com

Icewine Festival postponed due to spike in Omicron cases

Niagara-on-the-Lake's popular Icewine Festival is being put on hold as cases of Omicron surge across the province. The news came Tuesday from the Wineries of Niagara-on-the-Lake group and Tourism NOTL:. "In result of an alarming surge in COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations across the province our in-person icewine festival activities...
NIAGARA, NY
WUSA

Palm Springs Film Festival Canceled Amid COVID-19 Surge

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Palm Springs International Film Festival -- which was to take place Jan. 7 through Jan. 17 -- has officially been canceled. The announcement was made Wednesday, and follows the cancellation of the film festival's Film Awards, which had been scheduled for Jan. 6.
MOVIES

