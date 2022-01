The rate of adoption of electric passenger vehicles has skyrocketed in recent years and will only increase. In the US, the federal administration is pushing for electric vehicles (EVs) to make up 50 per cent of all new car sales by 2030. The UK target is even higher, with a proposed ban by then on all new petrol and diesel van and car sales. Electrification of medium- and heavy-goods vehicles is not far behind and is following a steeper trajectory.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO