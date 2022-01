Government departments in Whitehall are considering whether emergency help from the military might be needed if staff absences soar due to Covid.Downing Street said all departments has been asked to look at plans to cope with huge workforce shortages – and would whether military aid to the civil authorities (Maca) requests would be useful.Boris Johnson’s official spokesman said: “All departments have been asked to look at how they would mitigate against large-scale absences across their relevant workforces, up to 25%.”He added: “In some circumstances that might require making a Maca request, a military aid request, in other circumstances it might not....

