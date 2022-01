Emanuel Younanzadeh is VP Marketing at The Modern Data Company. In the not-so-distant past, data was key to only a handful of back-office functions. Today, it has become valuable for all businesses, and the importance of its strategic management is only increasing. According to 2014 data from McKinsey, intensive users of customer analytics are 19 times as likely to be profitable as non-intensive users, and 23 times more likely to outperform in customer acquisition. For me, there is simply no avoiding the signs — it is data or die.

