KINGSPORT — This past year had a number of highs and lows, winners and losers, and notable stories that led the news cycle for days on end. We witnessed the continued battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, a new administration take office in Washington, the storming of the U.S. Capitol, a complete political realignment in Virginia, and a surge of inflation and economic uncertainty.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO