Samsung’s C-Lab Developed A Smart Guitar With LED Guides

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. While Christmas is mere days away, plenty of companies are sneaking some last-minute holiday deals in just under the wire. All week long, Samsung is rolling out a new flash deal every day on some of its most popular products, and today brings big savings on its ultramodern The Frame smart TV. Sizes range from a modest 32-inch all the way up to a massive 75-inch model, with a wide range of discounts to match. Today only, you can get up to $700 off one of these stunning and stylish 4K TVs. This deal is only valid until the end of the day, so if you want one be sure to grab yours on sale while you can.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO