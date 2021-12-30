Giants Now: Sports world remembers John Madden

The Giants.com crew reacts to the 29-3 loss to the Bears in Chicago:. John Schmeelk: Since Daniel Jones' season-ending injury against the Eagles, they have scored 49 points in five games. Twenty-one of those points came late in the fourth quarter of those games when they were already decided. Due to two turnovers that gave the Bears the ball inside the Giants' 25-yard line within the first six offensive plays and three minutes of game time, they were in an early 14-0 deficit. With Mike Glennon behind an offensive line and wide receiver corps not at full strength, it was very difficult to imagine how the Giants were going to make up that deficit. In games like these, those kinds of mistakes are the easiest and fastest way to lose games, and that's what the Giants did on Sunday.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO