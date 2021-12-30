ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants Now: Sports world remembers John Madden

By Giants.com
giants.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL lost one of its most important and beloved figures on Tuesday when Hall of Fame coach and legendary broadcaster John Madden passed away at the age of 85. Madden's passing has been felt all across the NFL and sports world. His impact on so many within the sport of...

www.giants.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Mac Jones' handwritten notes to Patriots' O-linemen a personal holiday touch

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts/notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Mac's handwritten notes: Patriots offensive linemen didn't want to publicly detail what rookie quarterback Mac Jones gifted them for the holidays, speaking more generally about "Santa Mac" and their appreciation of his effort that included everything from Bitcoin to "No Bull" New England shoes, a Yeti cooler, Keurig supplies and more.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
CBS Boston

Jakobi Meyers Makes Fascinating Admission On Why He Chose New England And Other Leftover Patriots Thoughts

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Anybody who’s anybody had the same exact take in the middle of August. When trying to lay out expectations for the forthcoming Patriots season after a busy year of free agency and the drafting of a potential franchise quarterback, the answer was almost unanimous: 10 or 11 wins, and a spot back in the postseason. Well, here we are. Seventeen weeks deep, the Patriots have 10 wins and a spot in the postseason. In that regard, it’s a job well done. Nice work by the Patriots to go from 7-9 to either 11-6 or 10-7. (The...
NFL
giants.com

Instant Analysis: Giants lose 5th straight

David Banks/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. David Banks/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Nam Y....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Person
Pat Summerall
Person
Shaun O'hara
Person
John Legend
NBC Sports

DeSean Jackson was ordered to take off John Madden tribute cleats before game

The NFL honored John Madden before every game on Sunday, but Raiders receiver DeSean Jackson wasn’t allowed to honor the Hall of Fame Raiders coach the way he wanted. Jackson posted on Instagram that he wore special cleats with Madden’s name, image and signature on them, but officials told him he had to take them off before the game.
NFL
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Recalls Hilarious Chili’s Experience with the Late John Madden: ‘They Ran Out of Chili’

Following the death of John Madden, Peyton Manning opened up about a hilarious Chili’s experience he had with the football legend. While enjoying some Monday Night Football with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Peyton Manning recalled the experience with the late football coach and sportscaster.“I’ll never forget the time we went to Chili’s… they ran out of chili and Coach Madden could not get over that.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Cbs Sports#Sports World#American Football#Hall Of Fame#Michaelstrahan#Legacy#Football Fun Ol
giants.com

Jake Fromm likely to start finale; Mike Glennon injures wrist

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Mike Glennon finds himself in the same circumstance as the player he replaced, Daniel Jones, as his season has come to a premature end due to injury. The quarterback who has started four of the Giants' five games since Jones was forced from the lineup due to a neck injury, hurt his left wrist in the team's 29-3 loss to the Chicago Bears. Glennon will undergo surgery and miss the season finale Sunday in MetLife Stadium against the Washington Football Team.
NFL
giants.com

Cover 3: Takeaways from Giants vs. Bears

The Giants.com crew reacts to the 29-3 loss to the Bears in Chicago:. John Schmeelk: Since Daniel Jones' season-ending injury against the Eagles, they have scored 49 points in five games. Twenty-one of those points came late in the fourth quarter of those games when they were already decided. Due to two turnovers that gave the Bears the ball inside the Giants' 25-yard line within the first six offensive plays and three minutes of game time, they were in an early 14-0 deficit. With Mike Glennon behind an offensive line and wide receiver corps not at full strength, it was very difficult to imagine how the Giants were going to make up that deficit. In games like these, those kinds of mistakes are the easiest and fastest way to lose games, and that's what the Giants did on Sunday.
NFL
giants.com

Game Recap: Giants fall to Bears, 29-3

The Giants devised an old-time game plan for their game Sunday against the Chicago Bears, but it didn't eliminate their present-day offensive problems. An attack that strongly favored running the football at the expense of putting it in the air was foiled by four turnovers, including two on their first six snaps that forced the Giants into an early 14-point hole. They never recovered and lost in chilly Soldier Field, 29-3. The Giants' lowest scoring output in Joe Judge's two seasons as coach resulted in a fifth consecutive double-digit defeat, which dropped their record to 4-12. "Three things we wanted to do was run the ball, stop the run, and cover kicks," Judge said. "I'd say for the most part, we ran the ball decently as a team today. We got some movement going. I liked the way the running backs ran hard. They made productive runs down the way.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
giants.com

Inactives: Who's in, who's out for Giants vs. Bears

The three players the Giants declared out of the game on their final injury report were all wide receivers: Kadarius Toney (shoulder), John Ross (knee/COVID-19 ramp up) and Collin Johnson (hamstring). Darius Slayton will not play after he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week. Sterling Shepard, C.J. Board and Dante Pettis are on injured reserve. Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list this week and will miss the game.
NFL
giants.com

Giants Now: Best of Week 17 ManningCast

The successful first season of ESPN's alternate ManningCast broadcast continued in Week 17, with Eli and Peyton welcoming another star-studded list of guests to the show. The festivities kicked off with a visit from Pro Football Hall of Fame Coach Bill Cower, before NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stopped by for a chat with the Manning brothers.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy