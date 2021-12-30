Giants Now: Sports world remembers John Madden

The Giants devised an old-time game plan for their game Sunday against the Chicago Bears, but it didn't eliminate their present-day offensive problems. An attack that strongly favored running the football at the expense of putting it in the air was foiled by four turnovers, including two on their first six snaps that forced the Giants into an early 14-point hole. They never recovered and lost in chilly Soldier Field, 29-3. The Giants' lowest scoring output in Joe Judge's two seasons as coach resulted in a fifth consecutive double-digit defeat, which dropped their record to 4-12. "Three things we wanted to do was run the ball, stop the run, and cover kicks," Judge said. "I'd say for the most part, we ran the ball decently as a team today. We got some movement going. I liked the way the running backs ran hard. They made productive runs down the way.
