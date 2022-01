Local resident found that providing a Christmas meal for visitors of Craig's Compassionate Café blessed her as much as those who participatedThe passion to reach out to local residents who "do not have anyone or anywhere" was demonstrated by a local Prineville resident on Christmas Day. When visitors of Craig's Compassionate Café asked if there would be a Christmas Day dinner, a local resident of Redemption House, Pevonka (last name withheld), took it upon herself to ensure there would be a meal for them. "I was serving lunch at the café on Christmas Eve, and a couple of people asked...

