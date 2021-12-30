ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Commentary: Pass democracy-saving voting rights law

By Christopher Dale Progressive Perspectives (TNS)
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 5 days ago

It’s time to start panicking about the possibility of losing democracy in the United States. A host of bills are being passed in electoral battleground states, many of which are controlled by GOP-majority legislatures and governors. They seek either to keep liberal-leaning constituencies from voting or, more nefariously, to let election...

The Independent

Democrats planned secret ‘contingency election’ because they predicted Trump would try to steal 2020, new book reveals

House Democrats began planning for Donald Trump to attempt to steal the election as early as May 2020, and set up an organisation to elect as many Democrats as possible to stave off such a scenario, a new book by Maryland Rep Jamie Raskin reveals.Mr Raskin, a Democrat who was the lead impeachment manager during the 2021 impeachment of the former president after he incited the Capitol riot on 6 January, writes about this in his new book Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and Trials of American Democracy, published on 4 January. An advance copy of the book, which chronicles the insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC4 Columbus

Schumer: Senate to vote on filibuster change

WASHINGTON (AP) — Days before the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the Senate will vote on filibuster rules changes to advance stalled voting legislation that Democrats say is needed to protect democracy. In a letter Monday to colleagues, Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Senate “must evolve” and will “debate and […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Jan. 6 anniversary poll: Share of Trump voters who believe Biden 'won fair and square' falls to 9% amid declining trust in U.S. democracy

One year after a mob of Donald Trump loyalists tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory by laying violent siege to the U.S. Capitol, the “big lie” that fueled their attack has only become more entrenched. Today, a full three-quarters of Trump voters (75 percent) falsely believe the election was “rigged and stolen,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — more than ever before.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Democrats may change US Senate rules to pass voting rights bill

US Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer threatened on Monday to change the Senate's rules if Republicans continue to block voting rights legislation. Schumer, in a letter to fellow senators, compared laws passed by Republican-led legislatures in several states to the attack on the US Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump. "Much like the violent insurrectionists who stormed the US Capitol nearly one year ago, Republican officials in states across the country have seized on the former president's Big Lie about widespread voter fraud to enact anti-democratic legislation," he said. "They want to unwind the progress of our Union, restrict access to the ballot, silence the voices of millions of voters, and undermine free and fair elections."
CONGRESS & COURTS
American Progress

How To Save American Democracy

In the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, a relatively small number of mostly Republican officials protected the United States from a major political crisis. In Michigan, for example, State Election Board member Aaron Van Langevelde cast the pivotal vote to certify the results of the election, despite pressure to flout state law and delay certification.1 In Georgia, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger refused to tamper with the results of the election, despite a lengthy call from President Donald Trump and his advisers in which Raffensperger was asked to “find 11,780 votes.”2 All told, at least 31 Republican elected officials from battleground states spoke to then-President Trump soon after the election—and though they tried to placate him, most were unwilling to go along with his schemes to change the results of the election.3.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
kiowacountypress.net

New urgency to pass voting-rights legislation aimed at Texas

(Texas News Connection) Leaders in the U.S. Senate have announced plans to vote this month on a change to filibuster rules, hoping to pass voting-rights legislation they say is needed to protect democracy. Democrats contended since the 2020 election, Republican-led states such as Texas have passed laws that could subvert...
TEXAS STATE
fox40jackson.com

Schumer targets filibuster reform to pass voting rights legislation

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., kicked off the new year with another effort to blow up the Senate filibuster to pass federal voting reform legislation. Schumer said Monday the Senate will “debate or consider changes to Senate rules on or before” the Jan. 17 Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday. The announcement, made in a letter to his colleagues, puts pressure on holdout Democrats to carve out exceptions to the 60-vote requirement to pass most legislation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
blogforarizona.net

Gallego and Romero Urge the United States Senate to Pass Voting Rights Legislation

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, along with 144 of their civic counterparts across the country cosigned a letter from the United States Conference of Mayors asking the United States Senate to pass the two pieces of Voting Rights Legislation (The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act) that have been stymied by Republican filibuster efforts.
PHOENIX, AZ
AFP

A year after Capitol riot, Americans fear for their democracy: polls

One year after the violent assault on the US Capitol, Americans remain deeply concerned about the health of their democracy and about a third say violence against the government can sometimes be justified, according to two polls published Sunday.  With the January 6 anniversary nearing, the polls offer specific causes for concern: CBS found that 28 percent of respondents believe force can be used to defend the result of an election, while 34 percent told The Washington Post that a violent action against government can sometimes be justified -- the largest percentage in decades.
PROTESTS
The Free Press - TFP

“Make No Mistake” Schumer Promises Vote On Filibuster Change By MLK Day If Republicans Kill Their Voting Bill

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to force a vote on changing Senate rules in the next two weeks if Republicans again block Democrats’ voting legislation. “The fight for the ballot is as old as the Republic,” Schumer wrote in a Dear Colleague letter Monday. “Over the coming weeks, the Senate will once again consider how to perfect this union and confront the historic challenges facing our democracy.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Virginia Mercury

Federal judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for Head Start workers in 24 states

A Louisiana federal judge has put a hold on President Joe Biden’s mandate that Head Start workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, who previously ruled against a vaccine mandate for health care workers, issued a preliminary injunction on New Year’s Day restricting the executive branch from enforcing in 24 states a mandate for […] The post Federal judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for Head Start workers in 24 states appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Houston Chronicle

House Democrats brace for the post-Pelosi era

WASHINGTON - House Democrats are bracing for a turnover in leadership next year that would amount to a seismic event for the party - one that could empower a new, diverse generation of members while also exacerbating tensions over the direction of the caucus and the policies it should pursue.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden's words on voting rights meet call to action after 1/6

President Joe Biden has gotten the same troubling questions from worried world leaders, ones that he never thought he would hear.“Is America going to be all right?” they ask. “What about democracy in America?” While Biden has tried to offer America's allies assurances, he has only occasionally emphasized the gravity of the threat to democracy from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the repeated lie from the man he defeated, Donald Trump that the 2020 election was stolen.Now, as the anniversary of that deadly day nears, the president is being urged to reorder priorities and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Dems to use Jan. 6 anniversary to supercharge voting rights push

It’s going to be an emotional week for a lot of people on Capitol Hill. With the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol siege Thursday, Congress is planning an array of memorials and speeches to commemorate one of the darkest days in American history. Lawmakers will have the opportunity to tell their personal stories of what it was like to hide from angry rioters. Cable news will blanket the airwaves with harrowing footage of the assault. Leaders of the Capitol Police will testify before the Senate Rules Committee about the security situation one year later.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

