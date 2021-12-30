Ten Ways To (Finally) Get A Good Night’s Sleep

Hästens is known the world over for its ultra-luxurious beds and commitment to wellness. Here, the Swedish brand shares ten tips for your best sleep ever. The festive season is the busiest time of the year; a bustling social calendar, work commitments and visiting relatives means a good night’s sleep is...
Maybe you’re in the grocery store when you feel it. Or you’re sitting at your computer, drinking coffee. Maybe you’ve just gotten settled in bed when the sensation starts up: that strange fluttering, pounding, or irregular beating in your chest. If you’ve ever experienced heart palpitations – momentarily irregular heartbeats – you know how surprising and uncomfortable they can be.
Sleeping too much is a sign of something being wrong with our body. It also reflects our lifestyle and habits. As it affects health and moods, we should definitely know why do we sleep too much and how to prevent this situation. Sleeping too much for long time can lead...
IF you have sleep difficulties, you’ve likely tried an abundance of tricks to help you nod off. But have you tried reading a child’s book or doing a headstand?. A psychologist has revealed seven unusual techniques that just might be the trick to get you sleepy. Everyone has...
Remember when you were little and falling asleep was the easiest thing you did all day? The older I've become, the more I've noticed that resting can require some major effort. As an adult, I longed for the nights when my body just knew it was time to sleep—no questions asked.
Getting the right amount of quality sleep every night is essential to your wellbeing. The average Brit manages around 7.6 hours every night, which is a little less than the eight hours recommended by sleep experts, but if you're getting nowhere near that then the consequences can have a severe impact on your life.
This time of year is tough for anxious sleepers. So much to do, so much on the mind. And with the bane of Covid-19, environmental issues, political tension, and travel chaos swirling about, it's a wonder any of us can get any sleep. If you're anything like me, all you...
If you asked a room full of people how they like to sleep, you'd probably get a slightly different answer from each person. Some like to sleep on their side, hugging a pillow, while others prefer to stay on their back all night. And you may even meet one or two people who get their best shut-eye facedown.
By now, you've probably had enough colds and flus in your lifetime to know the steps you need to take to feel better as quickly as possible. Staying hydrated and getting plenty of rest are at the top of the list, but the "rest" part can prove to be quite difficult if you have a nagging cough that keeps you up at night. Luckily, there are things you can do that will help soothe that cough and get you the shut-eye you so desperately need. POPSUGAR spoke with a doctor about the causes of nighttime coughing and the remedies that are most likely to bring you relief.
Did you know that about half of adult Americans report feeling sleepy during the day most days of the week? People are having a hard time getting to sleep and staying asleep, and it’s showing through in their everyday lives. Every aspect of your life...
When heading to bed, people often do a variety of rituals to help them prepare for a restful night's sleep, such as taking a warm bath or doing nighttime yoga. But what about the time-honored tradition of drinking a cup of warm milk before getting under the covers? Is there any scientific evidence that drinking a tall glass will make you sleepy?
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. We've all been there: When your head is on the pillow but your mind is in the clouds, sleep starts to seem like a distant dream. After enough thinking, tossing, and turning, it can start to feel like you're never going to get the rest your body needs.
With all these high-tech devices at our fingertips, it is hard to resist the habit of checking social media or browsing the internet before going to bed. This habit is the number one thing that prevents us from getting a good night’s sleep. However, there are reasons to keep...
One of my biggest sleep pet peeves is having to use the bathroom in the middle of the night. At two or three in the morning, leaving the warmth and comfort of my bed feels like a nightmare, no matter how badly I need to go. But those days of interrupted rest might be behind me, if a trick I just heard about works. It turns out that drinking sea salt water — a little-known natural remedy for better sleep — might just keep me from having to make that late-night trek down the hall in the wee hours.
Homey, cozy, and a little crazy December is the best time to talk about the most beautiful thing in the world: quality sleep. Here are the most unexpected facts about it. The classic rule states that you should give up the invigorating drink four hours before bedtime. But there is an exception: if you need to effectively boost your performance in the midst of a work day, coffee can be beneficial. Biohackers in Silicon Valley drink a cup of espresso and lie down for a nap in their offices. The key is to set the alarm for 20 minutes. Just during this time, the caffeine will begin to work, and the person will get a double effect: an increase in concentration due to a short rest, and a portion of adrenaline to solve complex problems.
Do you find yourself tossing and turning at night when you know you should be sleeping? Did you know that getting regular exercise can help you to sleep better each night? Chandler-based fitness influencer, model, writer and mom-of-two, Lori Young, shares tips for getting a good night’s sleep–and why it’s so important in our daily lives.
We spend up to one-third of our lives in bed, and investing in a quality set of sheets can not only help make that time more comfortable, it can make it easier to get a good night's sleep. While people usually look to pillows, mattresses, and mattress toppers to make their bed more comfortable, the sheets and bedding you choose are arguably just as important. However, with a ton of options on the market, it's not always easy to choose the bedding set that's right for you.
Sleep is the single most powerful health-enhancing weapon known to humankind. As a sleep doctor, I’ve spent years reading practically every paper published on the relationship between sleep and health. The results are extraordinary. From your weight to your blood pressure to your emotional wellbeing, our night-time slumber lies at the heart of so many of the things we hold dear. And poor sleep is a cause of so many of life’s ills.
There aren’t too many things powerful enough to affect every single area of your life. Attitude, finances and your mother may come to mind. But this time we’re actually talking about sleep. The quality of your sleep can really make or break your day. Didn’t sleep well last...
Comments / 0